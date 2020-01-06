Liftrucks, Etc. Boosts Hannibal Inventory to Meet Growing Demand in Rocky Mountain States

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hannibal Industries, one of the largest steel pallet rack manufacturers in the U.S., today announced that Liftrucks Etc., a major material handling supplier in the Rocky Mountain states has become a master dealer, securing a consistent amount of Hannibal’s pallet rack for its customers located in the region.

A Hannibal partner for nearly a decade, Liftrucks Etc. recently earned the new/elevated status by expanding its inventory of the steel rack manufacturer’s products to meet the growing demand in Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana for warehouse planning and efficiency. The company is currently adding a new building to its existing facilities to handle the area’s growth.

Liftrucks Etc. owner, Dave Peck pointed to its long-standing and strong relationship with Hannibal, saying: “We feel Hannibal’s products are far superior to anybody else’s in the steel pallet industry, and that is why we want to stock it. Having the increased inventories helps us complete projects for our customers quickly and efficiently.”

According to Steve Rogers, Hannibal’s Vice President, “Our relationship with Liftrucks, Etc. serves as a model for all of our partners, and we are honored that after almost a decade, they continue to recommend and install our products to its customers across the Rocky Mountain area.”

As a valued partner, the master distributor has made a commitment to purchasing Hannibal Rack products and always holding a stock inventory. This way, if a racking need or project arises locally in the master distributor’s area, the distributor is able to provide product on demand.

Liftrucks, Etc. was founded in 2009 and like its name suggests, initially exclusively sold lift trucks. Since then, the company has expanded to offer a full-spectrum of end-to-end warehousing solutions, including a wide range of pallet rack configurations, conveyor systems, consulting and engineering services - and of course, new and used lift trucks.

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River.

The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems and Drive-In Systems. Engineering and design services offered by the company include system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.