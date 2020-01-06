Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with Givaudan and Firmenich SA. in the Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market | SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global natural fragrance ingredients market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 1 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 128-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Natural Fragrance Ingredients Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

Boost in the purchasing power of consumers is driving their penchant towards luxury items. Such evolving consumer trend is resulting in an exponential demand growth in the cosmetics industry. This demand growth is favoring the adoption of a wide range of natural fragrance ingredients by buyers from the cosmetics industry. However, the easy availability of synthetic or artificial fragrance ingredients is exerting a moderately negative impact on the demand growth in this market through the forecast period.

The perfume industry in Europe is known to use a wide range of organic and natural fragrances that are customized to suit the tastes of both the gender. Meanwhile, in North America, buyers from the perfume industry are adopting fine fragrances and signature fragrances as end-consumers are open to experimenting with natural aromas.

The Top Natural Fragrance Ingredients Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

This report has listed the top natural fragrance ingredients suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers’ portfolio are given below:

Givaudan- This supplier will occupy a prominent position in the supply market in South America. It is known to promote and develop fragrances that are in compliance with regulatory norms and safety assurance.

Firmenich SA- Last year, Firmenich engaged in a strategic partnership with Dubai Science Park to open an R&D facility in the UAE. This partnership was aimed at capturing the market share in MEA by understanding end-consumers’ taste preferences. This supplier is expected to gain higher market shares by providing bundling of natural fragrance ingredients with other ingredients such as flavoring agents.

International Flavors & Fragrances- It is among the leading domestic suppliers in the US who is predicted to achieve the highest profit margin due to its brand name. Engaging with this supplier will benefit buyers with value-added services such as R&D support, technical support, and customization.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Natural fragrance ingredients market spend segmentation by region

Natural fragrance ingredients supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for natural fragrance ingredients suppliers

Natural fragrance ingredients suppliers’ cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the natural fragrance ingredients market

Natural fragrance ingredients pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the natural fragrance ingredients market

