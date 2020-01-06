Cellulose Gum Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with J.M. Huber Corp and Akzo Nobel NV in the Cellulose Gum Market | SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global cellulose gum market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 230 million between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 128-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Cellulose Gum Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

The spend growth in this market will be primarily attributed to the recent increase in the demand for gluten-free products. Cellulose gum finds its extensive usage in the formulation of beauty and personal care products owing to its thickening and film-forming properties.

The prominence of the F&B market in the US will contribute to the demand growth in the cellulose gum market owing to the increasing user penetration. Processed foods are observing a substantial rise in demand owing to the emerging urban population in countries such as India, China, the Philippines, and Malaysia. This high demand in the food processing industry will favor the demand growth in the cellulose gum market in APAC.

The Top Cellulose Gum Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

According to the forecasts, a substantial hike in insurance claim amounts will force cellulose gum suppliers to operate on low-profit margins. To compensate for this, suppliers will increase their service charge which will have an inflationary impact on the overall price structure in the global cellulose gum market. However, strategic cost-control initiatives, price forecasting techniques, and adequate technology adoption will aid cellulose gum suppliers to sustain their profit margins. Such suppliers will have the liberty to offer service to buyers at competitive rates without hurting their profit margins. On this note, this report has listed the top cellulose gum suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers’ portfolio are given below:

J.M. Huber Corp- This supplier is known to invest in technology and innovation via R&D units to improve the efficiency of manufacturing operations. It implements best practices across its global operations for efficiency improvements and adopts sustainability goals to reduce energy intensity.

Akzo Nobel NV- Prior to entering any contract-related discussions with this supplier, buyers must identify all the potential negotiation levers. Some of the common negotiation levers that buyers must consider are payment terms, assistance in product selection, assistance in demand forecasting, among others.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc- Buyers are advised to examine the R&D facilities of this supplier which will testify the latter’s ability to deliver improved product quality in less time and its ability to assist in food forensics to solve unexpected problems.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Cellulose gum market spend segmentation by region

Cellulose gum supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for cellulose gum suppliers

Cellulose gum suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the cellulose gum market

Cellulose gum pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the cellulose gum market

