LawPay Launches Integration with Tabs3 for Faster Legal Payments

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AffiniPay, the technology behind payment solutions LawPay, CPACharge and AffiniPay for Associations, today announced its latest custom integration of LawPay and Tabs3 Software Version 2020. Tabs3 Software is installed in thousands of law firms across the U.S., helping legal professionals reliably manage everything in their practice from time tracking to practice management to accounting. Users who update to the latest versions of Tabs3 and LawPay can accept credit and debit cards and electronic checks for payments, client funds and trust deposits.

Tabs3 is an integrated suite of products designed for law firms. For over 40 years, Tabs3 has helped legal professionals get bills out quickly, integrate their firm’s accounting and keep their practices organized. Tabs3 billing, financial and practice management software uses the same design and terminology. That makes it easy to use, and easy for back office staff to support their attorneys.

LawPay is the industry leader in legal payment technology, and was developed specifically for lawyers with the input of state bars and their ethics committees to ensure earned and unearned legal fees are properly separated and protected. It’s the only payment solution offered through the American Bar Association Advantage program. Tabs3 has configured AffiniPay’s API, or application programming interface, to securely run charges on behalf of mutual users of LawPay and Tabs3 Version 2020.

Additional benefits to users of the integration include:

Email statements with a customizable LawPay payment link included

Import client payments and trust deposits

Modern, flexible and convenient payment options for clients

Payment Card Industry Level 1 compliance

Straightforward, competitive pricing

Award-winning customer support

"The latest version of Tabs3 is an impressive update, and we're excited to be part of it," said Tom West, CEO of AffiniPay. "2020 is going to be a great year for lawyers using LawPay and Tabs3."

"Tabs3, like LawPay, has the longevity in the legal industry and understanding of the unique pressures facing the legal profession," said Dan Berlin, president and CEO of Tabs3. "The LawPay integration is a key feature of Version 2020 that will help our clients get paid quickly and increase cash flow."

Update to Version 2020 and get started with LawPay by requesting a demo online or visiting our exhibitor booths at Legalweek New York and ABA TECHSHOW 2020 in February. More information about the integration is available at lawpay.com/tabs3.

LawPay is also integrated with CosmoLex, Tabs3’s cloud technology option for complete practice management.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay develops industry-specific online tools for legal, accounting and association professionals to accept payments quickly and securely. AffiniPay was established in Austin, Texas more than a decade ago and has become one of the fastest-growing financial technology companies in the United States. More than 100,000 professionals trust their transactions to AffiniPay and its solutions LawPay, CPACharge and AffiniPay for Associations. Visit affinipay.com to learn more.

About Software Technology, LLC

Software Technology, LLC is a leading provider of legal software in the United States with 40 years of experience and more than 100,000 active legal professionals using its products. Its two product lines, Tabs3 and CosmoLex, offer billing, accounting, and practice management features for solo to midsized law firms in the cloud and desktop environments.

