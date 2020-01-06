Automated Financial Systems, Inc. Announces Huntington National Bank’s Selection of AFSVision®, the Next Generation Commercial Lending System

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS) announced today that The Huntington National Bank, a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, has signed on to convert to AFSVision, the state-of-the-art next-generation commercial lending system from AFS.

AFSVision is an integrated lending system for all commercial lines of business. Its ability to integrate with and into third-party systems promotes straight-through processing with fully digital capabilities and provides real-time management of any size commercial lending portfolio–from first customer touch to servicing and reporting. AFSVision provides a globally available, unified banking experience, empowering financial institutions with 24/7, digital and mobile, real-time access allowing banks to better serve their customers.

“AFS is an industry leader in providing commercial lending system solutions. The AFSVision platform will help Huntington continue to innovate to best serve our customers with the flexibility to meet changing customer needs now and in the future. We appreciate AFS’ partnership and commitment to excellence in serving our customers,” said John Largent, Executive Vice President and Commercial Operations Director, Huntington Bank.

“The entire history of AFS is based upon fostering innovation and delivering it to our clients. We are pleased to continue this legacy with the innovative management team at Huntington,” said Melissa Hofer, Managing Director AFS.

“AFSVision has the capacity to help our customers focus on numerous time and cost savings opportunities, while streamlining processes, creating efficiencies, and increasing value to its customers. Huntington will have the ability to leverage its excellent market and product position and take its growth and success to a new level. This is truly a milestone partnership,” said Richard Bare, General Manager for AFSCommerce®, the AFS-managed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery platform.

About AFS

AFS is the global leader in providing real-time, straight-through processing commercial lending solutions to the world’s top-tier institutions. Solely dedicated to the financial industry, AFS is uniquely positioned to understand our client’s business and technology objectives, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $2.5 trillion in commercial, CRE and syndicated loans daily. AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with offices in Vienna, Austria and Brussels, Belgium. Please visit www.afsvision.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $109 billion of assets and a network of 868 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,442 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit www.huntington.com for more information.