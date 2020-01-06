Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Announces Partnership with One Equity Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with One Equity Partners (“OEP”), a leading middle market private equity firm. CDI has experienced rapid growth over its 25-year history, and aligning with an experienced firm like OEP allows the company to invest faster, deeper and in pace with technological advancements.

This partnership allows CDI to further its commitment to providing value to its clients through making major investments in its public cloud, security, application re-platforming, DevOps and IT service and operations management. CDI also plans to leverage the OEP investment capital to achieve geographical growth and additions to its team of top-tier industry talent.

“We look forward to our partnership with OEP, a firm with a deep understanding of the IT consulting sector that is exceptionally well-positioned to help us identify new organic and inorganic opportunities supporting our continued growth in North America and elsewhere,” said Eric Bakker, President, CDI.

Headquartered in New York City, CDI is recognized for its data center excellence and its cloud and managed services portfolio, which includes hybrid cloud management, a complete integrated suite of business continuity solutions, as-a-service offerings, digital transformation and its proprietary Hybrid Cloud Automation Framework (HCAF) and Zero Touch Operations (ZTO).

OEP has a proven track record of backing and building market-leading technology consulting and software businesses, including Rizing, a leading U.S.-based provider of SAP systems integration and consulting services; and, Orion Business Innovation, a fast-growing global digital transformation firm, among others.

“We look forward to supporting the highly talented CDI team with identifying acquisitions of complementary businesses that help them meet the growing domestic and global demand for multi-cloud next generation technology that feels ‘invisible and agile’,” said Chip Schorr, Senior Managing Director at OEP. “CDI provides its customers with the right tools to implement an effective IT strategy through fully leveraging the cloud to create a seamless user experience and comply with enterprise and data security standards,” added Carlo Padovano, a Managing Director at OEP.

“OEP’s vision is fully aligned with our vision for growing CDI into additional vertical industries and geographic markets,” added Rich Falcone, President of Sales, CDI. “Enterprises are seeking to implement solutions that function effectively in today’s hybrid cloud operating model, where speed, agility and a digitally-driven user-experience have become paramount.”

About Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, as well as office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Boston and Atlanta. The firm has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 500 IT solution providers offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions that solve today’s most complex business challenges. CDI LLC continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing comprehensive and innovative technology solutions that enhance day-to-day business workflow processes. As one of the largest solution providers, CDI LLC combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability that its clients strive to achieve.

For more information, visit cdillc.com or call or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About One Equity Partners:

OEP is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 180 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com