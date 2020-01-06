Fiserv and ExxonMobil will Enable Consumers to Fill Up by Asking Alexa to Pay at the Pump

BROOKFIELD, Wis. & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of CES 2020, ExxonMobil and Fiserv announced that they are transforming the way people pay for gasoline using Amazon Alexa. Coming later this year, consumers with Alexa-enabled vehicles, Echo Auto, and other Alexa-enabled mobility devices will be able to say, “Alexa, pay for gas” when they pull up to the pump. This new experience will initially be available at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations in the U.S., and is being demonstrated for the first time at CES 2020 in the Amazon Automotive booth (Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall #5616).

Transactions will be processed using Amazon Pay, allowing consumers to securely use the payment information stored in their Amazon account, and powered by digital commerce technology from Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions.

“We’re excited to bring new technology and better experiences to the gas station,” said Eric Carmichael, Americas fuels marketing manager at ExxonMobil. “We build and seek out technology that will wow our consumers, providing both ease of use and security.”

“As consumer expectations change, there is growing demand for frictionless interactions that span the digital and physical worlds,” said Devin McGranahan, senior group president, Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. “The age of connected commerce is here, and voice-activated smart devices will play a pivotal role in the future of payments by streamlining the way consumers make purchases every day.”

Alexa, Pay for Gas

Paying for gas with Alexa is a seamless process for the consumer. When a consumer is in an Alexa-enabled vehicle, or using Echo Auto or another Alexa-enabled mobility device at an Exxon or Mobil station, they simply say, “Alexa, pay for gas.” Alexa confirms the station location and the pump number. Digital commerce technology from Fiserv will activate the pump and facilitate token generation to help ensure a secure payment experience. Payments will be processed through Amazon Pay; no additional sign-up or separate account is required.

ExxonMobil has a strong history of innovation at the pump, debuting the first pay-at-the-pump service in the 1980s and launching radio frequency identification (RFID)-enabled touchless payment in the 1990s. And, as the first fuel provider to offer voice-activated purchase through this new Alexa experience, ExxonMobil is proud to announce another simple and secure way to pay, expanding its payment solutions beyond the current Exxon Mobil Rewards+TM app.

Fiserv is bringing merchants and technology providers together to deliver a connected commerce experience that provides frictionless commerce securely and at scale. By enabling connections between otherwise disparate merchants – such as automakers and gas stations, or restaurants and sports venues – Fiserv effectively bridges the gap between digital and brick-and-mortar commerce, powering a seamless consumer experience while allowing businesses to maximize their footprint in the digital world.

With millions of business clients, including the world’s largest brands, payment networks and mobile wallets, Fiserv can support an unmatched connected ecosystem that enables commerce to follow consumers across omni-channel devices, including mobile phones, connected cars, and internet of things (IoT) devices.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/exxonmobil.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover ® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 ® Index and the FORTUNE ® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies ®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

