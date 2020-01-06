Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with DraftKings and SBTech

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DEAC) (“Diamond Eagle”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company led by Harry Sloan and Jeff Sagansky, announced today that its subsidiary, DEAC NV Merger Corp., has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with its recently-announced proposed business combination with DraftKings Inc. (“DraftKings”), a digital sports entertainment and gaming company known for its industry-leading daily fantasy sports and mobile sports betting platforms, and SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”), an international turnkey provider of cutting-edge sports betting and gaming technologies. The combined company will be the only vertically-integrated sports betting and online gaming company based in the United States.

Diamond Eagle’s common stock is currently traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “DEAC.” In connection with the closing of the transaction, Diamond Eagle intends to change its name to DraftKings Inc., reincorporate in Nevada (by merging with its subsidiary, DEAC NV Merger Corp.) and remain Nasdaq-listed under a new ticker symbol. Completion of the transaction, which is expected in the first half of 2020, is subject to approval by Diamond Eagle stockholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC and other customary closing conditions.

Institutional investors (including funds managed by Capital Research and Management Company, Wellington Management Company and Franklin Templeton) have committed to a private investment of $304 million in Class A common stock of the combined company that will close concurrently with the business combination and, subject to any redemptions by DEAC stockholders, there is $400 million currently held in Diamond Eagle’s trust account. It is anticipated that the combined company will have an equity market capitalization at closing of approximately $3.3 billion and have over $500 million of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Diamond Eagle. Raine Group is acting as exclusive financial advisor to DraftKings. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is acting as legal advisor to DraftKings. Winston & Strawn LLP is acting as legal advisor to Diamond Eagle. Stifel is acting as financial advisor and Herzog, Fox & Neeman and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP are acting as legal advisors to SBTech. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as capital markets advisors, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as private placement agents, to Diamond Eagle.

About DraftKings

DraftKings is a U.S.-based digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with offerings that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and founded in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings’ daily fantasy product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sport categories. Launched in 2018, DraftKings Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major national and global sports, and currently operates pursuant to state regulations in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings is the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL and PGA Tour as well as an Authorized Gaming Operator of the MLB and NBA.

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming, with more than 1,200 employees in 10 offices worldwide. Since 2007, the group has developed the industry’s most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving licensees in more than 15 regulated territories. SBTech’s clients include many of the world’s premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casinos, horse racing companies, and iGaming start-ups. The group supplies highly flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for exceptional configurability and the quickest route to market, complemented by proven business intelligence and reporting capabilities. The SBTech offering includes its seamless sportsbook, Chameleon360 igaming platform, managed services, on-property sportsbook and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all online, mobile and retail channels. Supported by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, acquisition and CRM, and the highest standards of regulatory compliance, SBTech’s partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and record revenues.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Diamond Eagle, led by Harry Sloan and Jeff Sagansky, was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

