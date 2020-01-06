NICE inContact and Zendesk Partner to Bring CXone to Thousands of Customers Across the Globe

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE inContact (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced a joint partner agreement with Zendesk, a leading provider of customer service software. These two market leaders are joining forces to bring NICE inContact CXone – the world’s #1 cloud contact center platform – and Zendesk’s customer service and engagement products to thousands of customers across the globe.

Through this joint partner agreement, both companies can now offer the combined solution to hundreds of thousands of existing contact center agents as well as new customers globally. Now customer service organizations can combine the power of CXone, which unifies best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, and Automation and Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation, with Zendesk’s robust Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in a single agent interface, for more efficient agents, exceptional customer experiences and better business results.

“This exciting new partnership between NICE inContact and Zendesk will bring a holistic, seamlessly integrated solution to companies of all sizes across the globe. Together CXone and Zendesk enable a 360-degree view of the customer that powers exceptional experiences that drive customer loyalty and advocacy,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “We’re pleased to partner with Zendesk to help organizations reduce agent effort and increase customer satisfaction, all while driving superior business outcomes.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with NICE inContact to provide contact center agents with an easy to use workspace integrating the tools needed to create more personalized customer experiences,” said David Williams, VP & GM, Zendesk Suite. “Understanding the customer, the context of their requests, and their history with your business is essential to delivering a seamless experience in this era of rising customer expectations.”

CXone Integration with Zendesk Boosts Agent Productivity, Reduces Effort and Improves Personalization

CXone Agent for Zendesk, available on the Zendesk Marketplace, consolidates customer context and contact center controls into a single interface for increased agent efficiency and exceptional customer experiences. The pre-built integration deploys in minutes, scales as business needs evolve, and enables customers to:

Increase agent productivity by seamlessly integrating CXone agent controls in the Zendesk interface, reducing agent effort and interaction handle times

by seamlessly integrating CXone agent controls in the Zendesk interface, reducing agent effort and interaction handle times Personalize interactions with context by empowering agents with a 360-degree view of the customer that includes insights into previous interactions

by empowering agents with a 360-degree view of the customer that includes insights into previous interactions Improve first-call resolution, average handle time, as well as customer and agent satisfaction by using Zendesk data to identify customers and automatically route them to the best available agent

by using Zendesk data to identify customers and automatically route them to the best available agent Automatically synchronize CXone interaction data with Zendesk customer records for a holistic customer view that empowers truly informed business decisions

For the fifth consecutive year, NICE inContact was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America1 report. In The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Contact Centers, Q3 20182, NICE inContact CXone was named a Leader, positioning CXone among the most significant cloud contact center solutions in the market.

About NICE inContact CXone

NICE inContact CXone is the leading cloud customer experience platform. Only CXone unifies Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, and Automation and Artificial Intelligence – providing a seamless customer and agent experience – as part of one enterprise-grade, cloud native platform. CXone delivers the world’s most comprehensive digital-first omnichannel offering in the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market. With its Open Cloud Foundation, CXone powers rapid innovation via open APIs, leading scalability and reliability (guaranteed 99.99 percent uptime), and carrier-grade connectivity (guaranteed voice quality).

About NICE inContact

NICE inContact is the cloud contact center software leader with the world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform. NICE inContact CXone™ combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation. NICE inContact’s solution empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences by acting smarter and responding faster to consumer expectations. NICE inContact’s DEVone developer program is an extensive partner ecosystem, providing applications from partner companies on the CXexchange marketplace that are designed to integrate with CXone. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

