AXELL and Blaize Collaborate to Integrate Blaize AI Processing Technology Into AXELL ailia AI Framework

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlaizeTM today announced that it is collaborating with AXELL CORPORATION and ax Inc. to integrate Blaize Graph Streaming ProcessorTM (GSP) technology solutions into the AXELL ailia AI framework. The result will be extremely efficient commercially available (2H 2020) AI solutions aimed at the automotive, retail and gaming industries worldwide.

At CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Blaize (South Hall 2, Booth #25332) will demonstrate the high-performance ailia-based AI framework running on the Blaize GSP platform.

“Blaize and AXELL have worked closely throughout a 6-month test and qualification program that proved flexible programming and superior performance of the Blaize GSP architecture in running the AXELL neural networks at the heart of the ailia framework,” said Kazuki Kyakuno, a technical board member of AXELL CORPORATION. “AXELL plans to go forward with end solutions that utilize the GSP breakthrough processing architecture, optimized for AI inferencing at the extreme edge to the core.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with AXELL, a leader in smart vision solutions, to bring breakthroughs in energy efficiency to AI enabled smart vision at the edge,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO, Blaize, Inc.

Designed for executing neural networks at the edge, Blaize GSP based systems provide a more efficient way to run standard and customized neural nets in vehicles, retail stores and electronic game devices. Blaize GSP delivers a 10-100x systems efficiency advantage over legacy AI hardware solutions, coupled with a single scalable architecture across a range of AI use cases.

AXELL ailia SDK is a cross-platform high speed inference SDK. The ailia SDK provides a consistent C++ API on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android. It supports Unity, Python and JNI for efficient AI implementation. The ailia SDK makes great use of the GPU to serve accelerated computing. AXELL is pleased to start supporting embedded devices like those based on Blaize GSP.

About Blaize

Blaize leads new-generation computing, unleashing the potential of AI to enable leaps in the value technology delivers to improve the way we all work and live. Blaize offers transformative solutions that optimize AI wherever data is collected and processed from the edge to the core, with focus on automotive, smart vision and enterprise computing markets. Blaize has secured US$87M in funding from strategic and venture investors DENSO, Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Temasek, GGV Capital, Wavemaker and SGInnovate. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in Campbell (CA), Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 325+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com

About AXELL CORPORATION

AXELL was established in 1996 as a fabless semiconductor manufacturer specializing in the research and development of graphics LSIs and compression/decompression technologies (codecs). More recently AXELL started AI, Block Chain and Security businesses for new segments with proprietary technologies to make differentiated solutions.

About ax Inc.

ax Inc. is a subsidiary company of AXELL CORPORATION, established in May 2019 in Tokyo, Japan to accelerate AI platform business including learning models. ax Inc. provides a variety of AI solutions, such as AI consultation, AI models, AI training and AI porting to multiple platforms.

