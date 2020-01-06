Ambarella, Lumentum, and ON Semiconductor collaborate to provide 3D sensing platform for access control and smart video security solutions.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, Lumentum (Nasdaq: LITE), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, and ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), a leading provider of CMOS image sensor solutions, today announced a joint 3D sensing platform for the development of intelligent access control systems and smart video security products such as smart video doorbells and door locks. The platform is based on Ambarella’s CV25 CVflow® AI vision system on chip (SoC), structured-light powered by Lumentum’s VCSEL technology, and ON Semiconductor’s AR0237IR image sensor. Ambarella, Lumentum, and ON Semiconductor will demonstrate the platform during CES 2020.

Traditional structured-light solutions need to use both an infrared (IR) camera and a separate RGB camera and typically, a dedicated ASIC for depth processing. This new platform leverages a single ON Semiconductor AR0237 RGB-IR CMOS image sensor to obtain both a visible image for viewing and an infrared image for depth sensing. The Ambarella CV25 AI vision SoC powers depth processing, anti-spoofing algorithms, 3D facial recognition algorithms, and video encoding on a single chip, significantly reducing system complexity while improving performance.

“Lumentum has worked to enable diverse applications of our VCSEL technology into next-generation 3D sensing products,” said Dr. Andre Wong, vice president, product line management, 3D Sensing at Lumentum. “We are excited to partner with Ambarella to help expand the use of 3D sensing in new applications including video security and more broadly AI vision.”

“ON Semiconductor’s RGB-IR sensor technology enables single sensor solutions to provide both visible and IR images in security and vision IoT applications,” said Gianluca Colli, vice president and general manager of the Commercial Sensing Division at ON Semiconductor. “Ambarella’s CV25 computer vision SoC, with its next-generation image signal processor (ISP), brings out the best image quality of our RGB-IR sensor, while providing powerful AI processing capability for innovative use cases in security applications.”

“We are delighted to partner with Lumentum and ON Semiconductor to deliver a hardware platform for the next generation of intelligent access control systems and video security devices,” said Fermi Wang, president and CEO of Ambarella. “Powered by Lumentum’s VCSEL solution, ON Semiconductor’s RGB-IR technology, and our CV25 SoC, it delivers 3D sensing with reduced system complexity as well as improved reliability and security. We look forward to seeing the innovative products our customers will build with this hardware platform.”

Ambarella’s CV25 chip includes a powerful ISP, native support for RGB-IR color filter arrays, and advanced high dynamic range (HDR) processing, which results in exceptional image quality in low-light and high-contrast environments. CV25’s CVflow architecture delivers the computational power required for liveness detection and 3D face recognition, while running multiple AI algorithms for advanced features such as people counting and anti-tailgating. CV25 includes a suite of advanced security features to protect against hacking including secure boot, TrustZone®, and I/O virtualization.

