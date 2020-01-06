HUSTLER®-Licensed Adult Lifestyle and Entertainment Products to be Manufactured and Distributed by LBC Products, a CirTran Subsidiary

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CirTran Corporation (OTC BB: CIRX) today announced an exclusive agreement to manufacture and distribute adult lifestyle and entertainment products licensed by HUSTLER® to GloBrands, LLC.

Iehab J. Hawatmeh, founder and president of CirTran, said the agreement is a long-term commitment and partnership with GloBrands that aligns with its HUSTLER license. In addition, CirTran, he said, has formed LBC Products, a wholly owned subsidiary, to partner with GloBrands and moved both offices to Las Vegas, “the heart of the global market for our products.”

LBC Products will manufacture and distribute the HUSTLER-branded products including condoms, electronic cigarettes and cigars, hookahs and hookah tobacco (in various sizes, flavors and packaging), as well as energy drinks, waters and related merchandise.

“This is the most exciting announcement by CirTran in our 26-year history,” Mr. Hawatmeh said. “Partnering with GloBrands to bring these HUSTLER-licensed products to the U.S. and other global markets will put our LBC subsidiary firmly on the adult lifestyle map.”

“HUSTLER Licensing is thrilled to be working with GloBrands on this exciting partnership for condoms, tobacco products and energy drinks,” said Philip Del Rio, HUSTLER’s vice president of Retail & Licensing.“The GloBrands team is expert in these categories, with wide distribution channels and a well thought out marketing plan for these HUSTLER products.”

“We announced in October that our plan moving forward was to make our mark domestically and international by manufacturing and distributing products for the young-adult and adult markets in the U.S. and throughout the world,” Mr. Hawatmeh said. “Today, with this agreement and announcement, we are well on our way.”

About CirTran Corporation

Founded in 1993, CirTran has evolved from its roots in electronics contract manufacturing to become a manufacturer and worldwide distributor of products for the adult lifestyle and entertainment marketplace.

About LFP Product Licensing.

HUSTLER® is the most powerful brand in adult entertainment and powered by one of the most recognizable logos in brand licensing. HUSTLER spans much more than just its publishing division for which it is most well-known. The 45-year-old global empire founded by Larry Flynt encompasses many divisions including LFP Broadcasting (55+ countries), VOD, LFP Internet Group, DVD distribution, Larry Flynt’s HUSTLER® Clubs (14 locations worldwide), HUSTLER® Hollywood (34 US retail locations and growing), and the luxurious HUSTLER® Casino and Larry Flynt’s Lucky Lady Casino. The brand has awareness across many consumer demographics, and there is a piece of the brand for everyone.

About GloBrands, LLC

GloBrands, LLC is an established global company with a diversified expertise in manufacturing, marketing and technology in a wide variety of consumer products, including tobacco products, medical devices and beverages. GloBrands has an innovative and consumer-focused approach to brand portfolio management, resting on a strong understanding of consumers domestically and has an established footprint into more than 50 key international markets. GloBrands is committed to developing its brands and licensed brands, and providing a range of products in various categories for markets globally.

For information on products licensed by GloBrands from Hustler, visit: https://www.licenseglobal.com/apparel-accessories/hustler-turns-page-new-licensing-deals