Sonarworks and 1MORE Partner to Bring Next Generation SoundID Technology to the Consumer Headphone Market for the First Time

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Sonarworks, the award-winning audio-tech specialists, and 1MORE, the fast-growing headphone manufacturer, announce a partnership that will bring personalised audio technology to the consumer market in 2020. For the first time ever, SoundID by Sonarworks is integrated into the 1MORE MUSIC app which is available now to demo at the Consumer Electronics Show and will launch the first SoundID enabled 1MORE headphones to market in 2020.

This transformative SoundID technology has been developed by the same Sonarworks team that is behind the precision audio software used in over 45,000 professional recording studios in the world. Based on the biggest ever research into sound preferences - a 39,000 sample size - Sonarworks has developed a unique method of analysing and augmenting sound using machine learning and big data-based sound preference and hearing tests. The result is that over 78% of listeners prefer SoundID enabled audio delivery over the factory default settings of any single headphone model.

1MORE is a natural partner for Sonarworks SoundID due to their commitment to deliver customers the very best audio experience. This partnership will enable users familiar with 1MOREs award winning acoustic design the flexibility to tailor their 1MORE headphones to their exact listening preferences.

Patrice Chen, CEO at 1MORE USA, said: “We are excited to be the first manufacturer to partner with Sonarworks on their SoundID integration - this is a truly transformative product for the market. To be able to deliver individualized audio profile for each of our customers allows us to offer even more premium features at consumer-friendly value.”

Martins Popelis, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Sonarworks, said: “In 2012 we transformed the professional audio market with our products that are now used wider as a key tool of the creation process. Now, with 1MORE we are putting a stake in the ground to do the same in the consumer audio sector. Perfect audio personalised for the listener is now a reality with Sonarworks SoundID."

SoundID by Sonarworks will be showcased during CES at 1MORE’s booth #36006 in South Hall 4 of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 7-10, 2020.

ABOUT Sonarworks

We are bringing personally perfected sound to the masses thanks to our unique proprietary technology. Now, professional creators and listeners like you and I can all define our own personal SoundID based on hearing, device and preference.

We are backed by device manufacturers, creators and music lovers all over the world. Why? Because we make sure sound can be enjoyed to the max, irrespective of how, when or where you listen. And importantly - our collected data and analytics helps continuously improve the experience everywhere.

Learn more at sound.id

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior quality audio at a consumer-friendly value, 1MORE has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years. Additionally, 1MORE’s products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. Visit 1MORE at 1MORE.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/1MoreUSA, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/1moreusa, and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/1moreusa/.