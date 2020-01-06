Agilence Integrates with PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc (PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries and wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR), added Agilence to its Brink integration ecosystem.

Agilence, Inc. develops the industry-leading data analytics and reporting platform that allows multi-unit restaurant operators to manage operational resources and revenue streams in one place. Brink customers will now be able to leverage Agilence’s 20/20 Data Analytics Platform to identify profit-eroding operational issues and unlock the full power of their point-of-sale data so they can have a complete view of their businesses to make better decisions, faster.

“I'm pleased to welcome Agilence as a strategic PARtner,” said Stephen Lee, PAR’s Manager of Strategic Partnerships. “Agilence is a recognized leader in its space, serving many large enterprise brands in restaurants, retail and many other verticals. Through the use of the Brink API, Agilence will be able to provide our restaurant partners with powerful data analytics and operational reporting. Another welcomed edition to our industry leading ecosystem.”

The Agilence partnership started when MOD Pizza, a fast-casual brand and mutual customer of Agilence and Brink, was able to integrate the world-class Brink POS system with Agilence’s 20/20 Data Analytics Platform.

“It made a lot of sense to leverage our transaction-rich data originating from the cloud-based Brink POS system with Agilence’s Data Analytics Platform,” said Robert Notte, VP of Technology at MOD Pizza. “We reached out to both companies and were happy that they were able to create a seamless integration between both technologies.”

"We are pleased to be partnering with ParTech," said Raoul Ricard, VP Strategy & Business Development at Agilence. "PAR’s expertise in empowering multi-unit restaurant operators and ours in data analytics will assist in providing actionable insights for any restaurant with the goal of growing and providing customers with the best experience."

About Agilence

Agilence, Inc. is the industry leader in Data Analytics & Reporting for retail and restaurant organizations. Agilence develops the 20/20 Data Analytics™ Platform, a highly flexible and powerful cloud-based reporting solution that provides organizations with a complete view of their business, empowering them to make informed decisions faster, increase sales, and eliminate losses. Agilence, Inc. is headquartered in Greater Philadelphia.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR is a leading global provider of software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Today, with 40 years of experience and point of sale systems in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR’s Government Business is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.