LBMC Technology Solutions Merges with Charlotte-based InterDyn Artis

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LBMC Technology Solutions, a leading technology consulting firm, announced today that it has merged with InterDyn Artis, a top Microsoft Dynamics solutions provider.

Co-founded by Gary Artis and Kurt Voorhies, InterDyn Artis has been serving the Carolinas region for the past 30 years. This merger will further the expansion of LBMC Technology Solutions’ reach and capabilities and will establish LBMC Technology Solutions as a top-four Microsoft Dynamics ERP Partner, a top-four Sage Intacct Partner, and a top 15 value-added reseller (VAR) in the United States.

The merger is an important step for LBMC Technology Solutions’ growth and expansion strategy to meet clients’ needs. InterDyn Artis is a well-respected Microsoft partner with a long history of helping clients with Microsoft financial management and CRM software solutions.

“We’re very excited to have the InterDyn Artis team join our company,” said Stacy Schuettler, president of LBMC Technology Solutions. “They bring great depth and knowledge in Microsoft solutions and have a proven track record of helping clients navigate the accelerating evolution of technology.”

Founded in 1996, LBMC Technology Solutions offers clients a full breadth of technology, software, managed IT, and IT security solutions. The company has offices in Brentwood and Knoxville, Tennessee and a presence in Atlanta, Georgia. The InterDyn Artis team will increase LBMC Technology Solutions’ staff to nearly 100 employees and expand the company’s brick and mortar facilities to include an office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Merging with LBMC Technology Solutions was clearly the natural next step for InterDyn Artis,” said Gary Artis, co-founder of InterDyn Artis. “We have been partners and personal friends in the InterDyn Alliance for many years and have worked together on countless projects. I know our clients will benefit from the expanded portfolio of products and services LBMC Technology Solutions can provide. Just as importantly, the InterDyn Artis team members will have an exciting trajectory for professional growth as well. I am confident that our combined team will continue to build upon our historical individual success and accelerate the ability to become an even stronger and higher valued technology partner for our clients.”

About InterDyn Artis

Since 1989, InterDyn Artis has been a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics ERP and CRM solutions. As a Microsoft Dynamics Gold Certified Partner, they have an experienced team of experts dedicated to the sales, consulting, service, and support of all offered business solutions.

About LBMC Technology Solutions

LBMC Technology Solutions has served clients nationally, with a concentration in the Southeast for the past 24 years. LBMC Technology Solutions offers a broad portfolio of services and solutions that help our clients improve efficiency, drive productivity, and reduce complexity in their businesses. LBMC Technology Solutions specializes in the sale, implementation, and support services for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Content Services/Document Management solutions. In addition, LBMC provides critical business support services to include security and remote managed IT services, business intelligence, and custom software development.

To learn more about how LBMC Technology Solutions can help make your good business better, please visit our website at http://www.lbmctech.com or contact us at info@lbmctech.com.