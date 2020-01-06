HELLA and Oculii Establish Strategic Partnership to Deliver Radar Perception Platform That Scales From ADAS to Autonomous Driving – HELLA Ventures Becomes Investor

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HELLA, one of the world's leading automotive suppliers for radar, lighting, and electronic systems, and Oculii, a pioneer in advanced software solutions for radar technology, have established a strategic partnership to deliver high performance radar sensing and perception solutions for Level 2/3 ADAS and Automated Driving (AD) based on Oculii’s Virtual Aperture Imaging Software Technology and HELLA’s experience and leadership in automotive radar. Both parties will combine their complementary know-how and capabilities in their respective domains.

Oculii’s patented Virtual Aperture Imaging software technology significantly increases the angular resolution of a radar phased array – dramatically improving safety, reliability and efficiency of ADAS solutions today and autonomous driving vehicles of the future. The software technology scales angular resolution without requiring multiple active transceivers or expensive antenna technologies, creating a cost effective, high performance solution that dramatically enhances existing radar architectures. Leveraging this software technology, HELLA will bring in its high competence in the field of automotive radar hardware design experience and industrialization capabilities along the entire supply chain to leverage and extend their existing radar product platform. This joint development effort will bring high resolution best-in-class Level 2/3 ADAS imaging radar solutions to global automotive OEMs.

“This collaboration with Oculii will enable us to leverage advanced software technology to significantly enhance the performance of our leading automotive radar platform,” said Frank Petznick, EVP Automated Driving and Member of the Executive Board Electronics at HELLA. Petznick also says: “Oculii’s Virtual Aperture Imaging technology will enable us to develop radar solutions that catalyze new functionality for ADAS and promote the trend towards AD.”

“HELLA is a leader in automotive radar and an ideal strategic partner for Oculii as we look to deploy our Virtual Aperture Imaging radar software technology with OEM partners,” said Steven Hong, PhD, CEO of Oculii. “Oculii and HELLA have demonstrated that our combined expertise can deliver a radar perception platform that can meet the needs of both ADAS solutions today, as well as AD in the future.”

In December, HELLA Ventures also became a shareholder of Oculii. “Oculii and HELLA will work hand in hand to accelerate each other’s go-to-market timeline by focusing on each other’s core capabilities. The investment in Oculii completes our strong ADAS/AD perception portfolio,” says Marco Marinucci, Partner & Head of HELLA Ventures. The first joint development projects will start immediately, with the objective of a SOP in 2023.

For more information about Oculii and HELLA’s partnership, please contact info@oculii.com to schedule a meeting with Oculii at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lippstadt: HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with over 125 locations in some 35 countries. With sales of € 7.0 billion in the fiscal year 2018/2019 and 39,000 employees, HELLA is one of the leading automotive suppliers. HELLA specialises in innovative lighting systems and vehicle electronics and has been an important partner to the automotive industry and aftermarket for more than a century. Furthermore, in its Special Applications segment, HELLA develops, manufactures and sells lighting and electronic products for specialist vehicles.

About Oculii: Oculii is developing high resolution imaging radars to enable the next generation of autonomous systems. Oculii's proprietary Virtual Aperture Imaging radar software increases the angular resolution of any array through a phase encoded modulation scheme that enables a sensor to achieve higher resolution with more compute/memory as opposed to more physical transceiver elements. Backed by some of the top investors and corporations from Silicon Valley and a Stanford StartX company, Oculii is working with the leaders in Self Driving Vehicles, Robotics, and Drones - helping them deliver on an autonomous future with an advanced, robust, affordable perception platform.