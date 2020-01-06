Carnegie Learning’s LONG + LIVE + MATH Movement Wins an American Marketing Association “Marketer of the Year” Award

The LONG + LIVE + MATH Movement connects educators from across the country who are working to improve math learning for their students.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carnegie Learning announced today that its LONG + LIVE + MATH™ Campaign (www.longlivemath.com) has received the 2019 “Marketer of the Year” Award from the American Marketing Association Pittsburgh Chapter in the Education Marketing category.

Carnegie Learning launched the LONG + LIVE + MATH Movement with the goal of connecting educators from across the country as they work to improve math learning for their students. Many teachers experience burnout and feelings of isolation in their work, and statistics show that 44% of new teachers leave the profession within five years.1 Carnegie Learning is addressing these challenges by creating a space where educators can feel supported, encouraged, and most importantly, not alone in the important work they do every day.

“Motivated educators are breaking the rules of a traditional classroom and creating an environment where students have agency and enthusiasm about math,” says Janet Irwin, Director of Marketing at Carnegie Learning. “Yet when transformation happens, people need a community to connect to—a place where they can go to get ideas and feel supported. So we built one for them.”

The Movement invites educators to join by taking the LONG + LIVE + MATH Pledge at www.longlivemath.com. Members receive a welcome gift including a classroom poster, sticker, and manifesto to share with parents and administration about the type of learning environment they are trying to create. They also receive access to a virtual “Game-Changer Series” that provides five weeks of strategies and resources they can put to use right away in the classroom.

“LONG + LIVE + MATHers” interact both online through social media and at in-person events like LONG + LIVE + MATH: The National Institute (www.carnegielearning.com/tni), a week-long professional learning experience unlike any other. The Institute, which brings together approximately 300 teachers and leaders while continuing to grow each year, was recently featured in Mashup Math’s list of the 7 Best Math Conferences for Teachers.2

“We are very proud to receive the Marketer of the Year Award recognizing the power and impact of the LONG + LIVE + MATH Movement,” says Barry Malkin, CEO of Carnegie Learning. “We are committed to giving educators the respect and support they need to be successful in developing the next generation of great thinkers and leaders, and LONG + LIVE + MATH is one of the many ways we are focused on doing so.”

The LONG + LIVE + MATH Movement has drawn close to 7,000 educators and leaders from across the U.S. and continues to grow. There are no costs or requirements to join the LONG + LIVE + MATH Movement; it is open to all teachers, leaders and even parents who believe that better math learning is possible.

For more information and to join the LONG + LIVE + MATH Movement, visit www.longlivemath.com.

