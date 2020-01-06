Telenav and Amazon Make Alexa Voice-First Navigation Available to Drivers

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telenav®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, announced it has extended its work with Amazon to offer voice-first navigation through Alexa, providing drivers the convenience of hands-free, intelligent navigation – even in places where reception is poor or nonexistent.

The Telenav-Alexa integration ensures end-users can use voice for all their navigation-related interactions, even while driving through areas with spotty or non-existent cloud connectivity. Zooming in and out of the map, adding a stop en route to the destination, asking for guidance on turns and lane changes, and searching for points of interest nearby and along the route are just some of the delightful features voice-enabled by this integration. Drivers can count on Alexa to always be there, connected or not, to simplify their driving experience and making their journeys more convenient and pleasant.

“The number of consumers that make car-buying decisions based on in-car technology continues to grow,” said Sal Dhanani, Telenav co-president, automotive business unit. “Expanding our work with Alexa’s voice-based services to work offline allows us to provide consumers with technology-aided benefits at all times. Our collaboration with Amazon is another step in our efforts to enhance drivers’ safety as well as enrich the convenience of hands-free driving, no matter where drivers are headed.”

Features enabled by this Alexa integration include the following tasks that are always an “Alexa” interaction away:

Map Interaction – Zoom-in or zoom-out on the map

Add a Way Point – Add a stop to their current route

Turn and Lane Guidance – What’s my next turn?

Navigate to Previous Destination – Go to their previous destination

Navigate to User Favorites – Drive to kid’s school

Search Near a Destination – Find businesses or things of interest nearby

Search Along the Way – Find points of interest along the route in-progress

“The enhancements to on-board Alexa integration to work with navigation, even when offline, will delight users and change the consumer perception of built-in navigation systems,” said Roger C. Lanctot, director of mobility research for Strategy Analytics. “Telenav is leveraging Alexa to revolutionize this application space.”

For a private viewing of the Telenav/Alexa demonstration, contact your Telenav representative or email Telenav at: Marketing@telenav.com.

