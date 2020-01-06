Triton Digital Integrates with Rubicon Project to Increase Global Access to Digital Audio and Podcast Supply

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the inclusion of Triton’s marketplace in the Rubicon Project’s exchange. Through this integration, buyers that use the Rubicon Project exchange can now access audio supply from online audio services, platforms, networks, radio and TV broadcasters, audio content publishers, and pro audio producers leveraging Triton’s SSP (supply-side platform). This integration increases buyers’ access to premium audio inventory, making it easier for marketers and brands to reach their target audiences around the world with effective and resonating messages.

“We are pleased to partner with Rubicon Project on this integration, offering buyers around the world access to Rubicon Project’s exchange where they can incorporate live, on-demand, and podcast inventory into their buys,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “The integration provides even more opportunities to execute global, targeted, non-skippable, and brand-safe ad buys through open marketplace and private marketplace deals.”

“We are happy to partner with Triton Digital, and to provide our buyers with access to their diverse audio inventory from a wide array of radio broadcasters, podcasters, streaming music services, and more,” said Michael Chevallier, Vice President, Sales at Rubicon Project. “Triton shares our passion for bolstering the growth of the digital audio and podcast marketplace by making it easy to access and transact supply, and we believe this integration will meaningfully increase buyers’ reach and ability to connect with their target audiences around the world.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Rubicon Project

Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project is one of the world’s largest advertising exchanges. The company helps websites and apps thrive by giving them the tools and expertise to sell ads easily and safely. In addition, the world’s leading agencies and brands rely on Rubicon Project’s technology to execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon Project is an independent, publicly-traded company (NYSE:RUBI) headquartered in Los Angeles, California.