Aiqudo and Sensory Collaborate on Holistic Voice Solutions

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aiqudo, a leading voice technology pioneer, today announced that it is collaborating with embedded voice and vision AI leader Sensory to bring to market comprehensive voice solutions that serve as white-label alternatives for voice services and assistants. The two companies are working on solutions targeting automotive, mobile app, smart home and wearable device applications.

Currently, companies and brands must piece together different technologies to fully implement a voice solution. With their technologies combined, Aiqudo and Sensory will deliver a fully integrated end-to-end solution that combines Sensory’s wake word, voice biometrics and natural language recognition technologies with Aiqudo’s multilingual intent understanding and action execution (Q Actions®) to provide the complete Voice to Action® experience consumers expect.

“ Voice adoption continues to grow rapidly, and brands are always exploring ways to streamline the process of integrating a convenient voice UX into their products,” said Todd Mozer, Sensory’s CEO. “ Working with Aiqudo allows our two companies to provide the industry a turn-key solution for integrating powerful voice assistants into their products that feature brand-specific wake words and are capable of recognizing who is speaking.”

With both Aiqudo and Sensory positioned as leaders in their respective fields, this collaboration is a natural fit as their technologies are highly complementary. The initial integration is focused on the automotive vertical that will be showcased at 2020 Consumer Electronics Show.

Aiqudo’s Auto Mode highlights a highly personalized user experience in the car using the Q Actions® platform. Enhanced with Sensory’s wake word (TrulyHandsfree(TM)) and voice ID (TrulySecure(TM)) functionality, multiple users seamlessly access their personal mobile devices just by using their voice to execute personal actions. “ Users just need to enter the cabin with their smartphones,” said Rajat Mukherjee, Aiqudo CTO. “ There’s no registration required, and the personalized wake word and voice biometrics allow users to instantly access their personal apps seamlessly and securely”.

“ Brands increasingly want to create their own branded voice experiences for their customers,” said John Foster, CEO of Aiqudo. “ Working with Sensory, we have created the easiest and fastest way for brands to bring the power and convenience of voice to their customers. We are excited to integrate our areas of practice and expertise to deliver a comprehensive solution.”

To view the demo onsite while at CES, please visit link here to book a private appointment with Sensory

About Sensory

For over 25 years, Sensory has pioneered and developed groundbreaking applications for machine learning and embedded AI – turning those applications into household technologies. Pioneering the concept of always-listening speech recognition more than a decade ago, Sensory’s flexible wake word, small to large vocabulary speech recognition, and natural language understanding technologies are fueling today’s voice revolution. Additionally, its biometric recognition technologies are making everything from unlocking a device to authenticating users for digital transactions faster, safer and more convenient. Sensory’s technologies are widely deployed in numerous markets, including automotive, home appliances, home entertainment, IoT, mobile phones, wearables and more, and have shipped in over two billion units of leading consumer products and software applications.

About Aiqudo

Aiqudo (pronounced: “eye-cue-doe”) is a Voice AI pioneer that connects the nascent world of voice interfaces to the useful, mature world of mobile apps through its Voice to Action(R) platform. It lets people use natural voice commands to execute actions in mobile apps and cloud services across devices. Aiqudo’s SaaS platform uses machine learning (AI) to understand natural-language voice commands and then triggers instant actions via mobile apps, cloud services, or device actions, enabling consumers to get things done quickly and easily.

Aiqudo’s proprietary technology is covered by more than 30 granted patents and patent applications. Aiqudo’s technology is delivered in a scalable approach to creating voice-enabled actions without mandating APIs or developer dependencies.

For more information, visit: www.aiqudo.com.