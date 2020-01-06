Swerve Named North American Agency of Record for Alfred International Inc.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Public relations agency Swerve is proud to announce that they have partnered with Alfred International Inc. as their North American agency of record. Alfred, an innovative manufacturer of smart locks, is the latest signing to join Swerve’s roster of consumer technology clients.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with an innovative Canadian company like Alfred,” said Andrew Wagar, CEO and president at Swerve. “Their dedication to smart technology, design and usability makes them truly stand out in the smart lock category.”

The agency will work with Alfred on all public relations, influencer marketing and events programs in the Canadian and US markets.

“We are excited to welcome Swerve as our agency of record,” said Dan Cook, President at Alfred International Inc. “Their expertise and knowledge of the media landscape and relationships with key influencers will be great assets for Alfred moving forward.”

About Swerve:

Swerve, Inc. is an award-winning public relations and strategic communications agency that connects brands with those who influence consumer purchasing power. Through influencer partnerships, event activations, media tours and more, Swerve creates stories that resonate with today’s audiences. Learn more by visiting swervepr.com.

About Alfred:

Founded in 2018, the main principle of Alfred International Inc. is to create smart locks that reflect the perfect balance between beautiful design, security and convenience. With a team that holds over 30 years of extensive knowledge and expertise in mechanical locks, Alfred engineers a series of products that are user-friendly, smart and secure. Alfred is headquartered out of Toronto, Canada, with products available for sale in Canada and the US.

For additional information about Alfred please visit www.alfredinc.com.