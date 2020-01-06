Accenture Federal Services Wins Position on Defense Information Systems Agency Contract for Innovative Technology Solutions

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide systems engineering and technology solutions that transform the way soldiers interact with Department of Defense information technology (IT) and to implement next-generation technology advancements.

DISA’s Systems Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (SETI) award is a five-year base IDIQ contract, with a five-year option period, with a ceiling of $7.5 billion. The SETI contract is designed to address current and future mission requirements and increase IT capabilities through disruptive innovation. The goal of the contract is to help DISA streamline critical engineering functions for the research, design, development, integration and optimization of defense IT capabilities, systems and solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Accenture Federal Services (AFS) and its teaming partners will compete for task orders to provide cloud, application and cyber solutions with an overarching emphasis on innovation.

“We’re honored to be selected as an innovation partner to DISA as it advances its future mission requirements,” said Vince Vlasho, AFS Defense portfolio lead. “AFS’s experience in bringing together technology innovation with Defense mission needs enables us to help DISA design and deliver solutions with advanced technologies quickly that improve their service and combatant command capabilities now and into the future.”

