Want to Identify Strategic Purchasing Practices for the US Food Service Industry? | Request a FREE Proposal from SpendEdge’s Experts

Identifying Strategic Purchasing Practices for a Company in the US Food Service Industry.

Identifying Strategic Purchasing Practices for a Company in the US Food Service Industry.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on identifying strategic purchasing practices for a company in the US food service industry.

Project background

The company wanted to address the suppressing profit margins. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to increase profit margins and address challenges arising due to group purchasing organizations.

The company wanted to increase profit margins and address challenges arising due to group purchasing organizations. Objective 2: They also wanted to identify strategic purchasing practices to manage the change proactively and prepare themselves for the shift.

They also wanted to identify strategic purchasing practices to manage the change proactively and prepare themselves for the shift. Interested in gaining detailed insights? Request a free demo and know how we can help you identify strategic purchasing practices and provide access to over 1000+ procurement reports.

“Companies in the US food service industry must address commodity swings, increasing operator level costs, and rising input costs to drive incremental profitability,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a company in the US food service industry – started using contract pricing and ensured the profitability for the higher-margin business. The solution offered helped them to:

Ensure favorable pricing based on the contract for operators to avoid price-extendibility.

Obtain necessary insights to deploy sales force.

Are you looking for solutions to analyze strategic purchasing practices and boost profitability? Request a free proposal to access our customized solutions today!

Outcome: With SpendEdge's solution, the client was able to identify strategic purchasing practices. They gained a comprehensive overview of sales and volume incrementality of GPOs relative to the lower overall margin. With our solution, the client audited trade-spending programs, ensured contract compliance, and reduced the leakage of funds. This helped the client to improve efficiency in terms of logistics and drop sizes. The sourcing process was further improved by associating with strategic suppliers.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a company in the US food service industry to identify strategic purchasing practices, read the complete case study here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To gain more information, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info