Achieving an Average Increase of $45 Margin Dollars Per Square Foot in the Softlines Business by Improving Retail Inventory Management | SpendEdge’s Latest Success Story

Achieving an Average Increase of $45 Margin Dollars Per Square Foot in the Softlines Business.

Achieving an Average Increase of $45 Margin Dollars Per Square Foot in the Softlines Business.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on achieving an average increase of $45 margin dollars per square foot in the softlines business by improving retail inventory management.

Project background

The company wanted to develop a new retail inventory management strategy to support softlines. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to maintain inventory levels that could meet demand without over-purchasing.

The company wanted to maintain inventory levels that could meet demand without over-purchasing. Objective 2: They also wanted to identify improvement opportunities as well as uncover business processes that posed a risk to achieving the transformation’s benefits.

They also wanted to identify improvement opportunities as well as uncover business processes that posed a risk to achieving the transformation’s benefits. Interested in gaining detailed insights? Request a free demo and know how we can help you implement retail inventory management strategy and provide access to over 1000+ procurement reports.

“Retailers in the US must adopt retail inventory management strategies and technologies that go far beyond the traditional focus on cost savings to gain a competitive edge in the market,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a specialty retailer in the US company – prioritized tactical plans for both immediate actions and as part of the system rollout. The solution offered helped them to:

Achieve an average increase of over $45 margin dollars per square foot in the softlines business.

per square foot in the softlines business. Improve sales, reduce markdown, and increase replenishment efficiencies.

Are you looking for solutions to improve retail inventory management? Request a free proposal to access our customized retail inventory management solutions today!

Outcome: To address the specific requirements of the client, the experts at SpendEdge analyzed the existing retail inventory management techniques. Based on their analysis, they recommended areas of maximum value related to the merchandising of products. This helped the client to identify opportunities to improve store inventory operations and drive overall business performance. The solution offered further helped the client to gain real-time insights into every aspect of their business, identify retail inventory management best practices, and implement a formal.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a retailer in the US to identify retail inventory management best practices and achieve significant savings, read the complete case study here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To gain more information, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info