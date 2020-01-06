Asbury Announces Albright Care Services Affiliation

FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asbury Communities is pleased to announce that Albright Care Services is joining the Asbury organization. As a result of the affiliation, Asbury will grow to eight continuing care retirement communities in three states. With the addition of Albright’s pharmacy services line, innovative LIFE centers providing day services, and a third HUD property, Asbury will serve more than 4,500 seniors and employ approximately 3,000 associates.

As like-minded not-for-profit, faith-based organizations, Asbury and Albright share a similar mission and set of core values, demonstrating strong accountability to residents and employees for generations; Asbury was established in 1926, Albright in 1916.

“We are excited to welcome this organization to our family,” says Doug Leidig, President & CEO of Asbury Communities. “By adding Albright’s innovative service lines to our own, we will be stronger together. Albright will be a valuable partner in our journey to redefine the expectations of aging and, together, continue to transform the way society views aging.”

“We have a healthy tradition of seeking opportunities to enhance and expand our Mission and in this spirit, we are now preparing for another chapter in the Albright story,” said Shaun Smith, President & CEO of Albright Care Services. “We have been seeking partners whose commitment to innovation and serving more matches our own. We have found that in Asbury.”

Asbury Communities operates continuing care retirement communities in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, as well as home and home health care services through Asbury Home Services. Albright Care Services operates in York, Lewisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, and Watsontown, Pa. Learn more about Albright Care Services. Learn more about Asbury Communities.

“It is becoming increasingly common for senior living organizations to join together to further their charitable missions by offering new services, creating operational efficiencies, and enhancing the quality and breadth of how they serve seniors,” said Sandra Lawson, Chief Strategic Alliances and Growth Officer for Asbury. “Asbury and Albright are excited about the ways in which such a partnership would expand and further secure our shared missions well into the future.”

About Asbury

In 2019, Asbury Communities was the nation's 17th largest not-for-profit system of continuing care retirement communities and related aging services, according to the LeadingAge Zeigler 200 List. Founded in 1926, Asbury holds CARF International and EAGLE accreditation and Great Place to Work certification. Asbury.org