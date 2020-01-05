P&G Again Reinvents Consumer Experiences at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

Gillette TREO is the world’s first razor specifically designed for caregivers and their loved ones. Now caregivers can confidently shave their loved ones anywhere, even away from the sink.

Gillette TREO is the world’s first razor specifically designed for caregivers and their loved ones. Now caregivers can confidently shave their loved ones anywhere, even away from the sink. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gillette TREO is the world’s first razor specifically designed for caregivers and their loved ones. Now caregivers can confidently shave their loved ones anywhere, even away from the sink. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gillette TREO is the world’s first razor specifically designed for caregivers and their loved ones. Now caregivers can confidently shave their loved ones anywhere, even away from the sink. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gillette TREO is the world’s first razor specifically designed for caregivers to confidently shave their loved ones anywhere, even away from the sink. (Photo: Business Wire)

The bio-selective technology in Zevo Sprays and Traps targets the unique biology and behavior of bugs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The bio-selective technology in Zevo Sprays and Traps targets the unique biology and behavior of bugs. (Photo: Business Wire)

V.I.Pee is a premium porta-potty experience enhanced with Oculus Rift S VR that will transport any GOer to the front row so you will never miss a beat while on the seat. (Graphic: Business Wire)

V.I.Pee is a premium porta-potty experience enhanced with Oculus Rift S VR that will transport any GOer to the front row so you will never miss a beat while on the seat. (Photo: Business Wire)

V.I.Pee is a premium porta-potty experience enhanced with Oculus Rift S VR that will transport any GOer to the front row so you will never miss a beat while on the seat. (Photo: Business Wire)

SmellSense is an electronic sensor monitoring system that lets you plan ahead and check how the bathroom smells without having to experience it yourself.(Graphic: Business Wire)

SmellSense is an electronic sensor monitoring system that lets you plan ahead and check how the bathroom smells without having to experience it yourself. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs delivers a sustained heat sensation via an innovative warming bar and provides the pleasure of a hot towel with every stroke that lasts throughout the entire shave.

The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs delivers a sustained heat sensation via an innovative warming bar and provides the pleasure of a hot towel with every stroke that lasts throughout the entire shave. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs delivers a sustained heat sensation via an innovative warming bar and provides the pleasure of a hot towel with every stroke that lasts throughout the entire shave. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs delivers a sustained heat sensation via an innovative warming bar and provides the pleasure of a hot towel with every stroke that lasts throughout the entire shave. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs delivers a sustained heat sensation via an innovative warming bar and provides the pleasure of a hot towel with every stroke that lasts throughout the entire shave. (Photo: Business Wire)

Opte Precision Skincare System is the first personalized handheld inkjet printer that scans, detects, and corrects hyper-pigmentation of your skin to reveal its natural beauty every day. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Opte Precision Skincare System is the first personalized handheld inkjet printer that scans, detects, and corrects hyper-pigmentation of your skin to reveal its natural beauty every day. (Photo: Business Wire)

Opte Precision Skincare System is the first personalized handheld inkjet printer that scans, detects, and corrects hyper-pigmentation of your skin to reveal its natural beauty every day. (Photo: Business Wire)

Opte Precision Skincare System is the first personalized handheld inkjet printer that scans, detects, and corrects hyper-pigmentation of your skin to reveal its natural beauty every day. (Photo: Business Wire)

Opte Precision Skincare System is the first personalized handheld inkjet printer that scans, detects, and corrects hyper-pigmentation of your skin to reveal its natural beauty every day.

AIRIA is the cutting-edge connected home fragrance system that allows you to enjoy sophisticated, consistent scent through smart delivery.

AIRIA is the cutting-edge connected home fragrance system that allows you to enjoy sophisticated, consistent scent through smart delivery. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AIRIA is the cutting-edge connected home fragrance system that allows you to enjoy sophisticated, consistent scent through smart delivery. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Charmin RollBot is a first-of-its-kind robot that, when controlled with a smartphone using Bluetooth, delivers a fresh roll of Charmin to you so you won’t be left in a bind ever again. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Charmin RollBot is a first-of-its-kind robot that, when controlled with a smartphone using Bluetooth, delivers a fresh roll of Charmin to you so you won’t be left in a bind ever again. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lumi by Pampers is a revolutionary all-in-one connected care system that blends real-time data with intuition, helping parents anticipate their baby’s needs.

Lumi by Pampers is a revolutionary all-in-one connected care system that blends real-time data with intuition, helping parents anticipate their baby’s needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lumi by Pampers is a revolutionary all-in-one connected care system that blends real-time data with intuition, helping parents anticipate their baby’s needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lumi by Pampers is a revolutionary all-in-one connected care system that blends real-time data with intuition, helping parents anticipate their baby’s needs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Lumi by Pampers is a revolutionary all-in-one connected care system that blends real-time data with intuition, helping parents anticipate their baby’s needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lumi by Pampers is a revolutionary all-in-one connected care system that blends real-time data with intuition, helping parents anticipate their baby’s needs.

Oral-B iO is a monumental leap in innovative oral care technology, featuring a frictionless magnetic drive that distributes energy evenly to the tips of the bristles to create revolutionary micro-vibrations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Oral-B iO is a monumental leap in innovative oral care technology, featuring a frictionless magnetic drive that distributes energy evenly to the tips of the bristles to create revolutionary micro-vibrations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Oral-B iO is a monumental leap in innovative oral care technology, featuring a frictionless magnetic drive that distributes energy evenly to the tips of the bristles to create revolutionary micro-vibrations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Oral-B iO is a monumental leap in innovative oral care technology, featuring a frictionless magnetic drive that distributes energy evenly to the tips of the bristles to create revolutionary micro-vibrations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

P&G’s LifeLab exhibit can be found at booth 42131, and its VIP Carestream trailers are at booth 42337 in the Smart Homes Marketplace area of CES, located in The Sands Expo Convention Center, from January 7 – 10. In addition to product experiences, visitors can participate in discussions and special events from P&G and its consumer and technology partners, and discover the ways that technology is driving and enhancing the next generation of consumer-inspired innovation.

P&G makes its return to CES 2020 to showcase how it’s combining deep consumer insights and cutting-edge technologies to develop connected, innovative products that transform everyday consumer experiences.

P&G makes its return to CES 2020 to showcase how it’s combining deep consumer insights and cutting-edge technologies to develop connected, innovative products that transform everyday consumer experiences.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) makes its return to CES 2020 alongside other top innovators from around the world to showcase how it’s combining deep consumer insights and cutting-edge technologies to develop connected, innovative products that transform everyday consumer experiences.

“We strive to make life easier and more enjoyable with the superior products and services our brands offer,” said Chairman and CEO David Taylor. “CES gives us the chance to show how we are constructively disrupting our business to deliver irresistibly superior experiences that reinvent what people expect of everyday products.”

The P&G LifeLab exhibit and product portfolio, which debuted in 2019, received numerous accolades, including Engadget’s 2019 “Best of CES” People’s Choice Award, USA Today’s “CES Editors’ Choice” Award, and a listing in Exhibitor Magazine as one of the “Top Twenty Best Exhibits.” It has been reimagined for 2020 and features:

Oral-B iO , a monumental leap in innovative oral care technology which features a frictionless magnetic drive that distributes energy evenly to the tips of the bristles to create revolutionary micro-vibrations.

, a monumental leap in innovative oral care technology which features a frictionless magnetic drive that distributes energy evenly to the tips of the bristles to create revolutionary micro-vibrations. Lumi by Pampers , a revolutionary all-in-one connected care system that blends real-time data with intuition, helping parents anticipate their baby’s needs.

, a revolutionary all-in-one connected care system that blends real-time data with intuition, helping parents anticipate their baby’s needs. The Charmin RollBot , a first-of-its-kind robot prototype that, when controlled with a smartphone using Bluetooth, delivers a fresh roll of Charmin to you so you won’t be left in a bind ever again.

, a first-of-its-kind robot prototype that, when controlled with a smartphone using Bluetooth, delivers a fresh roll of Charmin to you so you won’t be left in a bind ever again. AIRIA , the cutting-edge connected home fragrance system that allows you to enjoy sophisticated, consistent scent through smart delivery.

, the cutting-edge connected home fragrance system that allows you to enjoy sophisticated, consistent scent through smart delivery. Opte Precision Skincare System, the first personalized handheld inkjet printer that scans, detects, and corrects hyper-pigmentation of your skin to reveal its natural beauty every day.

the first personalized handheld inkjet printer that scans, detects, and corrects hyper-pigmentation of your skin to reveal its natural beauty every day. The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs, which delivers a sustained heat sensation via an innovative warming bar and provides the pleasure of a hot towel with every stroke that lasts throughout the entire shave.

The Company is also unveiling a companion website, www.PGLifeLab.com, where people can visit the P&G LifeLab exhibit virtually, see product demonstrations and live events, and even purchase or preorder connected products from the show.

“We’ll also showcase how P&G is creating value for consumers and shareholders by operating with the speed and agility of a startup fueled by more than 180 years of global business expertise,” Taylor added.

Throughout the week, P&G will be connecting with consumers, customers and potential innovation partners, understanding that collaboration across industries is key to innovating ahead of consumer expectations. P&G Ventures, the Company’s early stage startup studio, will also be hosting the P&G Ventures Innovation Challenge, the culminating event of its annual business development competition.

“We want to continue leading as we challenge ourselves to raise the bar,” said Kathy Fish, Chief Research, Development and Innovation Officer. “We are embracing new approaches to innovation so we’re more agile, more connected and more effective. We are engaging consumers as innovation partners and testing more ideas than ever before.”

Following P&G at CES

The featured products and more will be on display and available for demonstrations in the P&G LifeLab exhibit starting Tuesday, January 7. And, more private demos from Gillette and Oral-B will be offered throughout the day in the comfort of two, custom-designed “Carestream” trailers adjacent to the P&G LifeLab.

In addition to product experiences, visitors can participate in discussions and special events from P&G and its consumer and technology partners, and discover the ways that technology is driving and enhancing the next generation of consumer-inspired innovation.

Follow P&G on the Ground : P&G’s LifeLab exhibit can be found at booth 42131, and its VIP Carestream trailers are at booth 42337 in the Smart Homes Marketplace area of CES, located in The Sands Expo Convention Center, from January 7 – 10.

: P&G’s LifeLab exhibit can be found at booth 42131, and its VIP Carestream trailers are at booth 42337 in the Smart Homes Marketplace area of CES, located in The Sands Expo Convention Center, from January 7 – 10. Follow P&G Virtually: Visit www.PGLifeLab.com for a livestream of the exhibit, including exciting panels, presentations and demos throughout the week. You can also follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram to see what’s happening in the P&G LifeLab and how the Company is sharing its perspective on innovation across CES.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.