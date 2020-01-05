Charmin® Answers the Call of Nature with Futuristic Bathroom Innovations

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Charmin® rolls into CES 2020 with Charmin GoLab, the first-ever innovation showcase focused on helping people Enjoy the Go, anytime, anywhere. GoLab features three cheeky, never-before-seen conceptual prototypes made to deliver a better bathroom experience from start to flush.

People use the bathroom 6-7 times a day, and spend on average 156 hours a year on the toilet.1,2 And yet, in a world that’s ever-evolving with new technology, the bathroom is basically the same as it was 100 years ago. That is, until now.

Charmin’s vision for a better bathroom experience extends into the future to address top potty pain points everyone can relate to:

RollBot – RollBot is a first-of-its-kind robot that, when controlled with a smartphone using Bluetooth, delivers a fresh roll of Charmin to you so you won’t have to be left in a bind ever again. Its futuristic design uses self-balancing technology to give it a more bear-morphous look.

– An electronic sensor monitoring system that lets you plan ahead and check how the bathroom smells without having to experience it yourself. It is calibrated to detect carbon dioxide or hydrogen sulfide found in a or SmellSense notifies you via a GO/NO GO display on the status of the stench and when it’s safe to go in. V.I.Pee – A premium porta-potty experience enhanced with Oculus Rift S VR that will transport a GOer missing out on any moment – whether it be an event or concert – to the front row so you never miss a beat while on the seat. You can pick up right where you left off before the call of nature rolled in, with the bathroom being the best seat in the house.

“At Charmin, we’re always on a mission to bring people a better bathroom experience, and while that starts with the best TP, Charmin GoLab allows us to finally expand beyond just the seat,” said Rob Reinerman, Charmin Brand Director. “The concepts we’re bringing to CES are a playful way to showcase our relentless obsession with helping people Enjoy the Go now and into the future.”

Charmin GoLab will be located in the Procter & Gamble (P&G) LifeLab exhibit from January 7-10, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST. The P&G LifeLab, in its second year at CES 2020, gives consumers an immersive look at the intersection of P&G’s deep and meaningful consumer knowledge, and the category-changing innovations that define its brands. CES attendees can visit the P&G LifeLab at space 42131 in the Smart Homes Marketplace and view other innovations from Baby Care, Grooming, Home Care, Oral Care and PG Ventures.

