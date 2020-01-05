CareOS Earns Second CES Innovation Award in Two Years, This Time for Its Poseidon Smart Mirror

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consumer Electronics Show 2020 Booth #43949 — CareOS today announced that it has been named a CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for its new Poseidon Smart Mirror. Poseidon is the first made-to-measure connected mirror with CareOS built in. CareOS is a privacy-first, intuitive, open personal care platform that improves wellbeing and long term health. Together, they bring holistic personal care to any bathroom.

An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

“ Last year, we liberated the information locked in single-product personal care apps and other disjointed wellness tools, and showed what an integrated digital system for the bathroom could do to improve happiness and long term health.” said Thomas Serval, CareOS CEO. “ This year, we are making that experience a practical reality for any environment from the smallest powder room to a grand suite at a retail store. This award confirms the importance of making great technology, and making it work for everyone.”

CareOS Poseidon will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2020. Poseidon can also be seen at CareOS’s CES booth #43949, which will also feature partners Wella, Roca and Pierre Fabre. CareOS recently launched a retail experience for Pierre Fabre’s Le Lab, which will be featured in the CareOS booth at CES.

“ Our brands have a deep heritage in supporting the salon industry, and our partnership with CareOS reimagines that support in the digital age,” said Chris Chesebro, senior vice president, Digital Transformation & Ecommerce at Coty Professional Beauty. “ The CareOS platform allows us to aggregate services and information from many sources to help empower hairdressers and salon owners to more efficiently manage their business – and offer new & innovative services to their clients. CareOS's open platform is a great model for brands looking to extend a digital strategy to the physical world. I’m very happy to be here representing our partnership.”

CareOS provides order to an increasingly digital, but disjointed bathroom, connecting, synthesizing and enhancing information from personal care devices, apps, and experts to help people make smart choices about their health and appearance while preserving their privacy.

“ The team at CareOS is making great use of MediaPipe, Google’s open source framework for building cross platform multimodal machine learning applications. MediaPipe running on edge devices, like CareOS, provides an ultra fast and more secure solution compared to AI platforms that send user data to a remote server for processing,” said Ming Yong, Google’s Product Manager for MediaPipe. “ The result is an amazing digital health experience while providing a high level of user data privacy.”

CareOS Poseidon delivers this experience through a customizable interface that accounts for installation restraints and user preferences. Customizable features include:

Look and Feel: Customers choose from a broad range of materials for the frame

Orientation: Landscape or portrait orientation mode for the glass and user interface

Size: Starting from 32 to 55 inches. Premium oversize mirrors can be developed upon request.

“ People who build and use smart home technology largely prefer technology that disappears into the aesthetic design. This flexibility in smart mirror configuration requires responsive software and an adaptable user interface,” said Serval. “ We provide an experience that is rich and fulfilling while in use, and when it is not, the mirror is precisely what the user would choose in a standard mirror.”

CareOS Poseidon delivers practical benefits that improve wellness on a daily basis, including:

Tracking skin details, even on your back with 360° visualization

Zooming on a face detail with Magnifying feature

Hygiene education, such as teeth brushing games for kids

Displaying tutorials for everything from posture to make-up application

Seeing trends for your weight and cross referencing it with nutrition

Adapting lighting to your mood

CareOS Poseidon will be available mid-2020 for a retail price of $3,000 to $5,000 depending on configuration.

About CareOS

Founded in 2017, CareOS is the digital center of self-care that works naturally into care, beauty and health rituals. CareOS applications extend from the innovative retail experience, to private bathroom with home leading brands Roca and Legrand. CareOS makes the best possible use of time we spend in front of a mirror to improve well-being by organizing and enhancing information from connected devices, digital services and CareOS’ own AI. CareOS is the new front line of preventative care, offering personalized information and suggestions for a happier and healthier life. Thanks to its growing ecosystem of leading brands in Health, Beauty and IoT such as Wella (Coty Group),Tefal Body Partner, Snips, Romy and the new smart bathroom mat Mateo, CareOS offers a unique range of experiences as an evolving open platform. For more information visit www.care-os.com.

Editor’s Note

Thomas Serval will be speaking on the IOT at the Edge of Retail panel on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 1:45 - 2:15 pm at LVCC, North Hall, N253.