Baby Monitoring Takes a Quantum Leap: Lumi by Pampers™ All-in-One Connected Baby Care System Unveiled at CES 2020

The Lumi by Pampers™ all-in-one Connected Baby Care System uniquely combines a smart HD video monitor with an activity sensor and brings the information together in an easy-to-use app. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumi by Pampers™, the world’s first all-in-one connected baby care system, will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

“Figuring out your baby’s needs can be tricky,” said Omer Sher, Head of the Start-up Pampers team who founded the product. "When developing Lumi we focused on solving real problems parents have. Lumi lets you see and know how your baby is doing right now at a glance, anticipate their needs and build your rhythm as a family.”

Lumi uniquely combines a smart HD video monitor with an activity sensor and brings the information together in an easy-to-use app, so parents have a real-time holistic view of their baby’s sleep, feeding and diapering patterns, all in one place - 24/7.

Lumi goes beyond the marriage of video monitoring and automated baby tracking, transforming that data into unique, tangible insights and actionable tips to coach parents as their baby develops and grows. As an exclusive partner of The Wonder Weeks® (leading baby development experts) Lumi also offers parents direct access to the 10 mental development leaps and even more personalized insights specific to their baby’s unique development journey.

“Parenting is the most important job you’ve never done, and it was clear there was an opportunity to enable parents to better anticipate their baby’s needs. Lumi solves this by helping parents blend real tracking data with their own intuition in a frictionless way as they find their rhythm as a family,” Sher said.

Lumi at CES 2020

CES attendees will have the opportunity to take the magic elevator to new parenthood at the Lumi by Pampers® booth (located within the P&G LifeLab booth) – an experience not to be missed.

For more information or to purchase Lumi, please visit www.lumibypampers.com

About Lumi by Pampers

Founded by the Start-up Pampers team in partnership with Verily, a leader in platforms, sensors and software for health data with reputable scientists and engineers, and Logitech, a leader in consumer electronics with expertise in security camera technology.

