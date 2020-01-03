Company Profile for NuScale Power, LLC

Let’s change the power that changes the world. NuScale Power will provide cleaner, smarter, and safer nuclear technology to improve the quality of life for all humankind. We’ve designed a small modular reactor (SMR) that is a scalable version of a pressurized light water reactor.

NuScale Power is not nuclear as the world knows it. We are producing a smarter, cleaner, safer, and cost-competitive small modular reactor (SMR) technology to improve the quality of life for all humankind. At the heart of this technology is the fully-fabricated NuScale Power Module™, a smaller, simplified, and scalable version of a pressurized light water reactor.

The NuScale Power Module (NPM) produces 100% carbon-free clean energy for always-on baseload power. For the integrated grid that incorporates wind and solar resources, the NuScale power plant’s load-following capability provides reliable and flexible power no matter the time of day, weather, or season to complement intermittent wind and solar generation. The NPM also has the unique ability to tailor electric and steam power outputs and can provide process heat for desalination, hydrogen production, and oil refining applications to decarbonize the industrial sector with carbon-free energy that is also cost-effective, flexible, and safe.