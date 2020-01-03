Trinity HealthShare resolves dispute with Washington Office of Insurance Commissioner.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity HealthShare and Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler have entered into a consent order to resolve the allegations made against Trinity in an ex parte cease and desist order the commissioner issued in May 2019. As a result of the consent order, Trinity will continue to facilitate health care sharing among its current Washington members through 2020.

Trinity HealthShare is a 501(c)(3) non-profit health care sharing ministry. Trinity connects members with health care sharing needs with members who are willing to share with and support them in their time of need.

The ex parte cease and desist order directed Trinity to stop selling its sharing programs to Washington residents, but allowed Trinity to continue to facilitate sharing among its current Washington members. Trinity requested an administrative hearing to dispute and rectify the allegations in the order.

“The vast majority of Trinity members, both in Washington and around the country, are very satisfied with our health care sharing ministry and continue to choose us as a cost-effective alternative or supplement to conventional health care coverage,” said Joe Guarino, president of Trinity HealthShare.

Unfortunately, the Washington Commissioner made it clear from the beginning that he was not interested in allowing Trinity to operate in the state because of the ministry’s prior agreement with a service provider that he disfavors. Trinity is disappointed that the Commissioner jumped to the conclusion that the ministry is not providing a meaningful service to its members without first discussing, much less validating, a single complaint with Trinity.

Trinity was prepared to defend its compliance with Washington law, but once it requested a hearing to do so, the Office of the Insurance Commissioner offered to discuss a consent order. This outcome would resolve the dispute without spending valuable member resources by litigating with a commissioner who is hostile to the valuable health care sharing alternative to spiraling health care premiums conventional insurers have imposed on Washington citizens for decades.

Trinity agreed to the consent order without admitting any wrongdoing or noncompliance with Washington law. As a result, Trinity will unfortunately stop offering its health care sharing options to Washington residents by the end of 2020. Meanwhile, Trinity will continue to facilitate sharing requests from its current Washington members throughout 2020.

