Amnion of Florida announces greater geographic reach for their regenerative health services by partnering with Care First Medical Group.

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amnion of Florida, a leading provider of alternative medicine utilizing cryopreserved placental cell allograft for advanced bioactive facial rejuvenation, is pleased to announce a partnership to enhance patient outcomes for joint pain and anti-aging therapies.

Amnion announces a partnership with Care First Medical Group, Inc. to improve patients’ experience with managed medical care and provide non-pharmaceutical solutions for joint repair/pain management and anti-aging. The goals of the collaboration are to provide alternatives to medical care and to help patients seeking to eliminate chronic joint pain, look younger, and take a more active role in mapping their medical care to avoid illness in the future.

Sabriya Rogers, President of Care First, states, “Our Board-Certified primary care providers specialize in managed health, thus patients can take a proactive approach in deciding the course of their care, which yields a lower cost to patients, while keeping families together, and maintaining a high degree of medical care.”

The partnership will provide more location options for patients. With offices throughout greater Orlando, Sanford, Leesburg, Palm Coast, and Longwood, patients will find a location nearby that fits busy schedules.

“Our team of medical professionals and aestheticians at Amnion are excited to partner with Care First to provide enhanced medical care and rejuvenation services at our partnership locations,” said Eusebio Coterillo, President of Amnion.

In a constantly changing field, Amnion of Florida, under the guidance of an on-site medical staff, provides the highest level of quality products and procedures in regenerative medicine. They offer cutting edge treatments that are shown to be effective, use FDA cleared or registered products, and are widely published and peer endorsed. The collaboration with Care First will bring added benefits such as managed care, urgent care, and programmed care for long term issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, asthma, and allergies in a full-service clinical setting.

More about Amnion of Florida

Amnion of Florida, based in Central Florida, is a leading provider of alternative medicine using cryopreserved placental cell transplants or allografts, processed from donated cellular birth tissue, which are natural alternatives to autologous regenerative medicine products. The primary function of our allogeneic regenerative treatments is to promote soft tissue joint/skin repair and regeneration mediated by growth factors and cells naturally found in placental tissue. These treatments have shown safety and efficacy in treating a variety of ailments including osteoarthritis, chronic ulcerative wounds, joint pain, skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, urinary incontinence, and ED. Learn more at www.amnion.us.

More about Care First Medical Group, Inc.

Care First, based in Central Florida, is focused on providing affordable healthcare for primary and urgent care needs through prevention, patient education, with the personal touch to improve communication with the patient, and patient’s overall health. Our vision is to transform the health care experience through a culture of caring, quality, safety, service, innovation, and excellence. Our goal is to be recognized by employees, physicians, patients and families, volunteers, and the community as a company that delivers results through our proactive approach to medicine. Learn more or schedule an appointment at (407) 449-0632.