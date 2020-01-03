LICT Completes Sale of Partnership Interest to Verizon

RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LICT Corporation (“LICT” or the “Company”; OTC Pink ®: LICT) has closed the sale of its minority interest in the Modoc RSA Limited Partnership (“Modoc”) to Verizon Wireless. LICT had announced the signing of a definitive agreement for this transaction on November 26, 2019.

Modoc is a partnership controlled by Verizon Wireless which provides service in a rural area of northern California. A subsidiary of LICT had acquired this interest in Modoc in 1988. The transaction was not subject to any regulatory approvals.

Dan Hopkins, President and Chief Financial Officer of LICT, said “The sale of LICT’s interest will further strengthen LICT's financial condition and flexibility. This transaction concludes a very successful partnership with Verizon Wireless. Verizon has been a good partner and has provided excellent management of this property and we wish it continued success.”

LICT is a holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and other telecommunications services that actively seeks acquisitions, principally in its existing business areas. LICT is listed on the OTC Pink ® under the symbol LICT. For further information, please visit our website listed above.