Sea-Land Chemical Company Announces Distribution Agreement of LANXESS Products in Canada

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sea-Land Chemical Company, a chemical distributor of specialty additives for the lubricants and household, industrial and institutional cleaning markets, has entered into a distribution agreement with LANXESS Corporation.

Under the agreement, Sea-Land will become an authorized distributor of the Baypure®, Bayhibit®, Baysolvex® and Mersolat® products lines for the water treatment and household, industrial and institutional (HI&I) cleaner industries in Canada.

“The LANXESS Polymer Additives (PLA) business unit is pleased to announce the expansion of our long-standing partnership with Sea-Land Chemical Company. Sea-Land has been a valuable and trusted distributor for LANXESS with the Bayhibit®, Baypure®, Mersolat® and Baysolvex® product lines in the US. Effective January 1, 2020 Sea-Land will expand their territory for these product lines into all of Canada,” stated Chad Kessler, Head of Sales North America, LANXESS PLA business unit.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our partnership and grow our business in the Canadian market with the LANXESS bio-degradable chelating agents, dispersant technologies and specialty surfactants,” stated Craig Lundell, Sr. Vice President of Commercial Operations, Sea-Land Chemical Company. “Sea-Land and LANXESS have a long and successful history of working together in the US and we look forward to introducing these exciting technologies to our customers in Canada.”

About LANXESS Corporation

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 7.2 billion in 2018. The company currently has about 15,400 employees in 33 countries and is represented at 60 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good. Visit our website to learn more, www.lanxess.us.com

About Sea-Land Chemical Company

Formed in 1964 as a re-seller of fats and oils from the “sea” and the “land”, Sea-Land Chemical Company has evolved into a global distributor of specialty chemical additives. Sea-Land is headquartered in the United States with warehouse locations throughout the US, Canada and Europe. The company employs a team of technically trained and market-focused sales and operations professionals dedicated to providing the highest level of service to their customers and supplier partners. Sea-Land, a 100% employee-owned and operated company since 1981, markets and distributes specialty additive technologies from some of the largest manufacturers in the world for lubricants; household, industrial and institutional cleaners; construction; elastomers and personal care markets. Visit our website to learn more, www.sealandchem.com