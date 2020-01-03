What are the Biggest Supply Chain Challenges in the US Electronics Industry? SpendEdge’s Latest Blog Explains

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the supply chain challenges in the US electronics industry.

Numerous features offered by electronics products lead to unpredictable life cycles. They create uncertainties in product lifecycles and increase pressure on companies to improve the efficiency of their supply chain. Demand variability and supply variability are few of the factors influencing the consumer demand trends. Companies need to be aware of the key supply chain challenges in the US electronics industry in order to address them.

At SpendEdge, we understand the challenges faced by companies in the US electronics industry. Therefore, we have highlighted top challenges and shown how companies can address them.

Supply Chain Challenges Facing the US Electronics Industry

Comparatively short product lifecycles

Short product lifecycles are one of the major challenges faced by companies in the US electronics industry. Companies have to carry extra inventory to address customer demand. This increases inventory carrying costs and risks to the company's bottom line, if in case the product fails to perform in the desired way.

Globalization

The involvement of numerous stakeholders in the product’s journey makes supply chain visibility a necessity for companies. They are required to collect and organize various sets of data to ensure that they are not reworking on plans and missing discrepancies. Capturing all master and transactional data with one system can help companies to address such supply chain issues. To know how you devise effective supply chain strategies, get in touch with our experts now!

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions are key to expansion in the US electronics industry. The inability to integrate data from newly acquired companies can make it difficult for companies. They must leverage the benefits of planning solutions to pull data and model the behavior of multiple ERP systems. This will help them easily manipulate and analyze data.

