Wittkopf Landscape Supplies Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today that Wittkopf Landscape Supplies has joined SiteOne. Wittkopf serves the greater Spokane, WA Valley with two locations focused on the distribution of hardscapes and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“Wittkopf is a great fit with SiteOne as they expand our offerings in a growing market that we entered in 2018 with our acquisition of Auto-Rain, an irrigation products distributor. This addition aligns with our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals in all major U.S. and Canadian markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“Wittkopf Landscape Supplies has a passionate and talented team focused on providing excellent quality, service and value to their customers and we are excited to have them as part of our family. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience in the green industry and the combination of Wittkopf and SiteOne brings us one step closer to achieving that goal,” said Black. “This is our first acquisition in 2020 as we continue to expand into new markets and increase the number of markets where we provide a full range of landscape supplies and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/