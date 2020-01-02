Inland Property Management LLC Announces Ace Hardware and Verizon Wireless Join Old National Marketplace in Georgia

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inland Property Management LLC, a full-service property management firm, announces the signing of two leases with Ace Hardware and Verizon Wireless at Old National Marketplace in the City of South Fulton, Georgia, approximately 12 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Located at 6385 Old National Highway in the City of South Fulton, Old National Marketplace is a 235,081-square-foot shopping center comprised of a variety of national and regional tenants.

Ace Hardware will occupy 12,600 square feet, bringing a much-needed home improvement option to the shopping center and surrounding community. Ace Hardware operates a total of more than 5,000 stores, with the majority of those stores independently owned and operated by local entrepreneurs. Verizon Wireless will occupy 1,480 square feet of space at the shopping center. Founded in 2000, Verizon Wireless is one of the largest communication technology companies in the world, providing wireless products and services to millions of customers.

“We are excited to welcome a local Ace Hardware operator and Verizon Wireless to Old National Marketplace, adding a home improvement and well-known technology retailer to this growing retail corridor,” said Larry Sajdak, executive vice president of leasing for Inland Property Management LLC. “These retailers nicely complement Old National Marketplace’s current line-up and further address our strategic plan to enhance and diversify the center’s offerings while also supporting the local City of South Fulton economy.”

Ace Hardware anticipates opening early in the year, and Verizon Wireless in 2020. With these two new additions to Old National Marketplace, as well as another recently signed lease with Braids by Cere, the occupancy at the shopping center is now at 95 percent.

