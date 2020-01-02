Eaton Completes Sale of its Automotive Fluid Conveyance Division

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the sale of its Automotive Fluid Conveyance Division to Quantum Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Automotive Fluid Conveyance Division manufactures hydraulic power assisted steering, active ride systems, oil cooling, air conditioning and plastic components for the automotive industry. It employs approximately 1,300 people and has manufacturing facilities in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Czech Republic and China.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 101,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.