CyberLink Integrates FaceMe® AI Facial Recognition into iMedtac’s Smart Medicine Cabinet

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, announced that its FaceMe® AI facial recognition engine has been integrated with iMedtac’s Automatic Dispensing Cabinet. This smart medicine cabinet is powered by IoT and facial recognition technology, integrating into an AIoT iHospital service platform and enhancing pharmaceutical management.

IoT is a key driver of healthcare technological innovation and provides solutions to growing demand driven by a number of factors such as aging populations. iMedtac is leading the charge by integrating AI and facial recognition to its new generation of AIoT-powered iHospital service platform.

iMedtac’s smart medicine cabinet is a key component of this new platform that enhances the protection and safe delivery of controlled substances. Legacy controlled substances’ access procedures require that at least two pharmacists keep the key and passcode to open medicine chests. Powered by FaceMe®, iMedtac’s new generation smart medicine cabinet identifies authorized medical personnel via AI facial recognition, offering better protection and safely providing streamlined, frictionless access to controlled substances. For example, the smart medicine cabinet management system is synchronized with employees’ specific work schedule and access authorizations to ensure very precise control. This solution greatly enhances safety, streamlines the drug delivery workflow, and contributes to an overall improvement in the quality of medical care.

“The rapid growth of AI technologies, enables innovation across multiple facets of healthcare, driving breakthroughs in treatment, safety and the quality of patient care,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CyberLink’s founder and CEO. “The integration of FaceMe® AI facial recognition engine into iMedtac’s smart medicine cabinet is a good example of how AIoT solutions can drive transformation of the medical industry and deliver safer, more efficient and better care.”

“By implementing CyberLink’s FaceMe® AI facial recognition engine, iMedtac’s Automatic Dispensing Cabinet brings AI and IoT technology into medical care, enhancing the safety of prescription drug delivery,” said Ken Yu, iMedtac’s founder. “iMedtac strives to provide the latest medical technology and solutions. Cooperating with CyberLink, we are able to build an integrated iHospital service platform and drive change to the global smart healthcare market.”

iMedtac’s smart medicine cabinet, which integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe® AI facial recognition engine, is being adopted by many medical centers in Taiwan. iMedtac will expand distribution of this AIoT solution to other countries in Asia and around the world.

