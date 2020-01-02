BodyEnergy Technology Launches BodyEnergy Treadmill, the Future of Fitness, at CES 2020

BodyEnergy Technology Launches BodyEnergy Treadmill - The first manual treadmill that can fully replace motorized treadmills for people’s daily exercise and athletic training. Motorized power of the conventional treadmill is replaced by power from the user’s hands and feet to move the tread belt, and the user fully controls the running speed (up to 12 mph) and intensity. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BodyEnergy (BE) Treadmill was invented by Dr. Hui Yan after six years of research and development. BE Treadmill is the first manual treadmill that can fully replace motorized treadmills for people’s daily exercise and athletic training. Motorized power of the conventional treadmill is replaced by power from the user’s hands and feet to move the tread belt, and the user fully controls the running speed (up to 12 mph) and intensity.

Because of the need to consistently use arms and legs to generate power and speed, it makes for a much more efficient and well-rounded workout, burning twice the amount of calories compared to your average motorized treadmill at the same speed.

Safety is still a big issue for using motorized treadmills. There are 24,000 treadmill accidents sent to the ER annually in USA. Treadmill injuries consist of 40% total indoor fitness equipment injuries sent to the ER. On May 5, 2015, SurveyMonkey chief executive David Goldberg, who also was Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg's husband, died from a head injury sustained after falling off a treadmill at a private resort in Mexico. There have been 30 treadmill-related deaths occurring between 2003-2012 in the US.

In 2017, there were 53 million Americans who used a treadmill – ranking the category #1 among fitness machines. While there are 65 million seniors in the USA, many of them are scared to use motorized treadmills because of the safety issue.

BE Treadmill can encourage more people to exercise because of its safety and high efficiency. Current treadmill motors' power ranges from 2 to 8 HP peak duty. Replacing motorized treadmills can save a huge amount of electricity worldwide.

BodyEnergy Treadmill’s first show will be CES 2020 on January 7th -10th (Eureka Park #51715, Sands Expo, Las Vegas). Visit our booth and join the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter running competitions each day during the show to win the prizes. Please visit www.betechco.com for product information and videos.