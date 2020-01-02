PVH Corp. Announces $1 Million Contribution to Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PVH Corp.[NYSE:PVH], one of the world’s largest apparel companies and owner of iconic brands, including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, Speedo*, and IZOD, launches a new partnership with the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University, to establish a leading academic hub for the study of Corporate Responsibility (CR) and Sustainability.

The partnership will work to develop students into the conscientious business leaders of tomorrow. It is designed to advance relationships between industry and academia to enhance sustainability curriculum and convene global thought leaders. A range of programming and opportunities will be made available, including a quarterly lecture series, a number of research programs for both faculty and students, and new academic offerings for undergraduate and graduate students.

PVH Chairman & CEO Manny Chirico graduated from The Gabelli School of Business and currently sits on the Board of Trustees of the University. In 2018, Manny received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the university. “This partnership demonstrates PVH and Fordham’s shared commitment to educate the future by harnessing the power of corporate responsibility for both financial successes and societal impact,” said Chirico.

“Our partnership with PVH Corp. reflects an innovative model for the Gabelli School – one that takes a holistic, multi-stakeholder approach toward creating impact,” said Donna Rapaccioli, Ph.D., dean of the Gabelli School of Business. “The partnership will prove that two organizations with very similar values, but in very different industries, can meaningfully connect to support social and environmental good at a time when we need it most.”

Leveraging the synergies between PVH’s Forward Fashion CR strategy and Gabelli School’s recognition as a worldwide leader in socially conscious business education, the partnership will build on the shared belief of businesses’ responsibility to create a sustainable and responsible future. PVH and Fordham University are passionate about working together to foster an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit in the next generation of leaders to help drive fashion forward – for good.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.7 billion in annual revenues. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.