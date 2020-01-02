Unveiling Trends Impacting Logistics and Supply Chain Management in North America | Request a Free Demo from SpendEdge for In-depth Insights

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the trends impacting logistics and supply chain management in North America.

Companies must keep up with the latest trends to meet rising customer expectations and increase their market share. They need to improve supply chains and logistics to be more customer-centric and sustainable. Technologies such as AI, machine learning and blockchain can disrupt the supply chain management process and make it difficult for companies to enhance processes. Identifying trends impacting logistics and supply chain management can help companies better prepare themselves for the near future.

At SpendEdge, we understand how emerging technologies will impact the logistics and supply chain management process. Therefore, we have highlighted the key trends impacting the logistics and supply chain management.

Trends Impacting Logistics and Supply Chain Management

New technologies go mainstream in 2020

With the advent of new technologies, firms can seamlessly connect a massive number of embedded sensors. They require data management capabilities to mine the data and derive actionable insights. Industries will realize the importance of artificial intelligence and apply technologies in effective ways to create value for customers.

Want to gain specific insights to improve the logistics and supply chain management process? Request free platform access to access our smart procurement solutions now and 1000+ procurement reports!

Inventory positioning becomes paramount

Inventory positioning becomes paramount

Inventory has become a critical factor in the success of businesses. Companies failing to meet two-day or one -day orders will find it difficult to survive. Consumers have plethora have of options and companies will require micro-fulfillment centers to meet customer demands. They will have to realize the importance of inventory positioning to deliver products at the earliest.

Gender diversity at the portfolio level

In the next few years, organizations will witness a steep rise in women entering the supply chain. One-force of the workforce would be women. Companies demonstrating a commitment to corporate gender diversity are expected to outperform against the cumulative performance of top companies in North America.

To gain more insights into the trends impacting logistics and supply chain management in North America, read the complete article here!

