Ryder, ABB, and In-Charge Jointly Unveil Industry-First Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Solution for Fleet Operators

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, In-Charge Energy, Inc., a privately-held energy solutions company based in California, and ABB, a global technology leader in electrification, today jointly announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to provide nationwide turnkey energy and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as a service to Ryder customers.

Together, Ryder, ABB, and In-Charge will make fleet electrification a simple, reliable, and streamlined process for Ryder’s customers that are looking to optimize sustainable and cost-effective solutions within their transportation network. This service will allow Ryder customers to safely and predictably expand their EV footprint, giving them access to the infrastructure necessary to run these operations effectively.

“This partnership allows Ryder to expand our leadership in the emerging technologies and electric vehicle space, and we are proud to be the first in our industry to offer this scalable, customizable, and innovative charging and fleet management solution,” said Ryder’s Chief Technology Officer for Fleet Management Solutions, Rich Mohr. “Through this partnership, our customers will have greater access to electric vehicle strategic planning and energy cost savings related to engineering and implementing charging strategies.”

Through this agreement, In-Charge will assist Ryder customers who are seeking to electrify their fleet with assessments of power capabilities and needs to implement charging infrastructure and provide guidance around entry into the EV market.

“In-Charge is excited about our partnership with Ryder, a leader in advanced fleet technologies, and ABB, a leader in infrastructure electrification,” said Cameron Funk, CEO of In-Charge. “Our comprehensive solution will allow Ryder’s customers to simply transition their fleets to electric, thus realizing the full sustainability and economic advantages versus conventional vehicles.”

ABB manufactures vehicle charging systems from 20 to 600kW serving public, transit and scaled fleet enterprises. Over the last decade, ABB has deployed more than 12,000 connected DC fast and high power chargers in 76 countries.

“Supporting an electrification program with seasoned fleet leaders like Ryder and In-Charge is a great fit for ABB’s experience deploying high power charging and safe grid interconnection,” stated Bob Stojanovic, Director of EV Infrastructure for ABB in North America. “Well-planned EV fleet programs offer tremendous upside for both economic and environmental progress.”

Those interested in learning more can visit https://ryder.com/solutions/fleet-leasing/advanced-vehicle-technology or visit Ryder, ABB, and In-Charge representatives during CES 2020 – The Global Stage for Innovation. The charging hardware will be on display at the Ryder booth (location CP-6) Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, and experts from all three companies will be in attendance to answer questions.

About Ryder

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About ABB

ABB (NYSE: ABB) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-​focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB’s Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

About In-Charge Energy

In-Charge is a California-based, privately held energy solutions company that is accelerating electrification of the transportation industry by providing scalable, turnkey commercial EV infrastructure solutions. The company's end-to-end solutions are tailored to meet the needs of private and public commercial fleets, electric vehicle OEMs, ride-share operators, municipalities and commercial/residential facilities owners. In-Charge is led by a veteran team with diverse e-mobility experience, including EVSE hardware/software, EV OEM, renewables, utility, cloud-based software/AI, and building construction and engineering. For more information, visit InChargeUS.com, and follow us on Twitter.

