Storage and Information Management Leader Iron Mountain Expands Data Center Campus in Northern Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prince William County Department of Economic Development and Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management company, today announced the expansion of Iron Mountain’s Manassas data center campus, with construction of VA-2 underway, to support continued demand from both new and existing customers in the market.

Iron Mountain opened its first building on the campus, VA-1, in September 2017, investing approximately $100 million to establish a presence in Northern Virginia, the largest data center market in the world, and stated they expected to invest over $350 million in the campus. This new building alone represents an incremental $225 million when fully built out. Iron Mountain’s expansion in Manassas supports continued economic growth in Prince William County, as well as contributing to job growth in the county. At full build-out of VA-2, Iron Mountain will employ nearly 50 people at the campus.

Iron Mountain is uniquely positioned to provide its customers and vendors with leasable office and storage space, incorporating this value-added offering into its design plans. This allows customers to be close to their mission-critical IT assets in a cost-effective and efficient manner. Currently at VA-1, on an average day, nearly 100 of Iron Mountain’s customers and vendors work out of that building. Iron Mountain anticipates this trend to continue with more than double the amount of office and storage space available to its customers at the new building.

“I am pleased to see Iron Mountain expanding their capacity for data storage by moving into phase two of their building plan,” said Supervisor Jeanine Lawson. “As a pioneer in the data center industry, having Iron Mountain choose PWC over other NOVA jurisdictions speaks volumes about the county’s successful economic development strategy. I look forward to continuing our work with Iron Mountain as both a business and community partner.”

“Iron Mountain is a change agent in the Data Center world. We’re proud to say it starts in Prince William County,” said Christina Winn, Executive Director, Prince William County Economic Development Department. “In its PW County Campus, the Data Center leader has made space for data center customers to expand their footprint and provide office and storage space for more than 100 workers. This data center model brings more jobs into Prince William County and is beneficial for the industry, taxpayers, and commuters.”

“On behalf of the Prince William Chamber, I wish to congratulate Iron Mountain Data Center on their expansion and the creation of local jobs,” said Debbie Jones, Prince William County Chamber President and CEO. “The amazing Iron Mountain Data Center staff have been a wonderful addition and extremely supportive of our community. We are strong supporters of the data center industry.”

“We are excited to be expanding our presence in the largest data center market in the world, and at the same time continuing our commitment to economic development in the dynamic Prince William County,” said Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Iron Mountain Data Centers. “By developing additional capacity in Manassas, we will be able to continue to provide our customers with purpose-built, enterprise-class data center capacity to solve their evolving IT architecture challenges.”

Iron Mountain currently expects to complete development on the first phase of VA-2 in the first quarter of 2020.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a digital way of working. Visit http://www.ironmountain.com for more information.

About the Prince William County Department of Economic Development

The Prince William County Department of Economic Development offers services to support and promote existing business expansion and attract new businesses to PWC. For more information, the Department of Economic Development can be reached via email at econdev@pwcgov.org, via phone at (703) 792-5500, or via fax at (703) 792-5502. Learn more about the Department at pwcecondev.org.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

o Located less than 20 miles from the nation’s capital, Prince William County encompasses a total area of 348 square miles.

o Prince William County’s favorable blend of large land parcels, multi-use zoned sites, incentives, reliable power and ample fiber optic availability coupled with the lowest programmable computer taxes in the region, make it an ideal location for businesses seeking a location in the Mid-Atlantic region.

o 75% of Northern Virginia’s 1.5 million workers live within a 30-minute one-way commute to the center of Prince William County during rush hour.

o Prince William County provides access to an outstanding talent pool of highly skilled, culturally diverse labor; 44% of the workforce has 4-year degree.

o Prince William County carries a AAA bond rating from all three of the major credit ratings agencies (Fitch, Moody’s and S&P).