PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is pleased to announce that NCS Technologies will be expanding into a 109,000 square foot headquarters building at Innovation Park, Prince William County, Virginia. The building will be used for headquarters office, assembly, and warehousing. This building will be constructed on 8.415 acres of land purchased from the County, located at 9665 Discovery Boulevard, Manassas, VA 20109.

NCS Technologies currently employs 120 people in Prince William County and this new building will provide NCS Technologies expansion space for 30 to 60 more employees. This represents an investment of $15 million by NCS Technologies.

“We are delighted to help facilitate expansion of NCS Technologies in Prince William County,” said Corey A. Stewart, Chairman, Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

NCS Technologies is a growing computer manufacturer and system integrator,” said Mark Christopher, Executive Vice President, and CFO, NCS Technologies, Inc. “The new facility will provide us an excellent, centrally located site for our headquarters and integration and manufacturing operations from which we will ship our products around the world. Consolidating our operations under one roof will significantly enhance our efficiency and productivity. We look forward to beginning the next exciting chapter in our future home at Innovation Park in 2021.”

“I am proud that NCS Technologies, a domestic leader in computer manufacturing headquartered here in Prince William County, has chosen Innovation Park for their expansion,” said Jeanine Lawson, Brentsville District Supervisor, Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “NCS is the perfect example of the kind of businesses we wish to attract to Innovation Park, technology companies seeking a forward thinking and business friendly environment.”

About NCS Technology

NCS Technologies is a leading domestic computer manufacturer, operating from a modern campus located in Prince William County Virginia. They design, manufacture, distribute, and support products from this single location. This concentration operations promotes close interaction and cooperation that in turn enhances efficiency and drives creativity.

NCS has four main areas of business focus: 3rd Party Integration, NCS Branded Solutions, Appliance & Server Engineering and HP 3D Printing Solutions. To learn more visit: https://www.ncst.com/.

About the Prince William County Department of Economic Development

The Prince William County Department of Economic Development offers services to support and promote existing business expansion and attract new businesses to PWC. For more information, the Department of Economic Development can be reached via email at econdev@pwcgov.org, via phone at (703) 792-5500, or via fax at (703) 792-5502. Learn more about the Department at pwcecondev.org.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

o Located less than 20 miles from the nation’s capital, Prince William County encompasses a total area of 348 square miles.

o Prince William County’s favorable blend of large land parcels, multi-use zoned sites, incentives, reliable power and ample fiber optic availability coupled with the lowest programmable computer taxes in the region, make it an ideal location for businesses seeking a location in the Mid-Atlantic region.

o 75% of Northern Virginia’s 1.5 million workers live within a 30-minute one-way commute to the center of Prince William County during rush hour.

o Prince William County provides access to an outstanding talent pool of highly skilled, culturally diverse labor; at least 44% of the workforce has a college degree.

o Prince William County carries a AAA bond rating from all three of the major credit ratings agencies (Fitch, Moody’s and S&P).