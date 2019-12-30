Reyes Holdings Announces Sale of Reinhart Foodservice to Performance Food Group Company

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reyes Holdings, L.L.C. has closed on the sale of Reinhart Foodservice, L.L.C. to Performance Food Group Company (PFG), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, positioning both companies for continued success and expanded opportunities moving forward.

“ We are grateful to our Reinhart teammates for their commitment to growing the business over the past 14+ years and wish them well in their journey forward with PFG,” said Chris Reyes, Founder and Co-Chairman, Reyes Holdings.

This transaction situates Reyes Holdings to pursue its strategic growth priorities and strengthens the company’s commitment to building and enhancing its primary brands and offerings across the entire family of businesses.

“ We are excited to focus forward in 2020 as we continue to grow Reyes Holdings, both organically and through acquisitions,” said Jude Reyes, Founder and Co-Chairman, Reyes Holdings.

As a result of this sale, the combined Reyes Family of Businesses will have close to 30,000 employees with annual revenues in excess of $30 billion.

About Reyes Holdings, L.L.C.

Reyes Holdings, aligned with leading beverage and foodservice providers, produces and delivers some of the best-known brands and widest variety of food and beverage items to retailers around the world. Annually, the company delivers more than 1.3 billion cases of beverage and food products from over 170 locations across the world. Reyes Holdings operations include Reyes Beer Division, the largest beer distributor in the United States representing import, craft and domestic beer brands; The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C., a global quick-service restaurant distribution business and the largest supplier worldwide of distribution services to the McDonald's restaurant system; Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, a dedicated Coca-Cola bottler and distributor serving Chicagoland and the Midwest; and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, a West Coast bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products. Reyes Holdings is the 9th largest privately held company in the United States with more than 30,000 employees and annual sales exceeding $30 billion. For more information about Reyes Holdings, visit the company website at www.reyesholdings.com.