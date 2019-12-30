Harris Williams Advises American Freight Group, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Franchise Group, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it is advising American Freight Group, Inc. (American Freight), a portfolio company of The Jordan Company (TJC), on its pending sale to Franchise Group, Inc. (Franchise Group; Nasdaq: FRG) in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $450 million. American Freight is a leading value furniture retailer with over 170 locations in the U.S. The transaction is being led by John Neuner, Brent Spiller, William McBride and Trey Shehan of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the American Freight management team and TJC to find a partner that shares management’s vision for continued growth and commitment to the strong value proposition American Freight provides its customers,” said John Neuner, a managing director at Harris Williams. “American Freight is a great example of the success available in the retail sector for brands that create the model and meet the needs of their core customers.”

“American Freight has grown tremendously in recent years and continues to navigate whitespace in new and existing markets,” added Brent Spiller, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Their partnership with Franchise Group represents an exciting phase for both businesses and we look forward to following their next chapter together.”

Since 1994, American Freight has helped customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. American Freight buys direct from manufacturers and sells direct in warehouse-style stores. By cutting out the middle-man and keeping its overhead costs low, it can offer quality, new furniture and mattresses at the lowest prices. American Freight offers same-day delivery on all in-stock items with flexible payment options including free layaway and take it home today for $50 with low, easy payment plans. With 176 stores and over 2 million satisfied customers, American Freight continues to grow while its mission remains the same: sell the best for less every day while delivering excellent customer service.

Founded in 1982, TJC is a middle market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion and a 37-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including industrials, transportation & logistics, healthcare & consumer, and telecom, technology & utilities. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago.

Franchise Group is an operator of franchised and franchisable businesses and uses its operating expertise to drive cost efficiencies and grow its brands. Franchise Group’s business lines include Liberty Tax Service, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Sears Outlet and The Vitamin Shoppe. On a combined basis, Franchise Group operates over 4,300 locations predominantly located in the U.S. and Canada through company-run and franchising agreements.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed more than 60 transactions in recent years across a variety of verticals, including branded consumer products; consumer services; food, beverage and agribusiness; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and other recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 5th Floor, 6 St. Andrew Street, London EC4A 3AE, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

