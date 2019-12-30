Global Oil & Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook 2019-2023: Capacity & Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating & Planned Pipelines - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America and Asia are set to drive the global oil and gas new-build pipeline length additions, contributing around 55% of the global planned and announced pipeline length additions between 2019 and 2023. North America and Asia are expected to witness operations of 259 new-build pipelines by 2023, of which 148 are planned and announced pipelines in North America. Keystone XL Project is the longest upcoming pipeline in the region with a length of 1,897.0 km. North America and Asia are likely to have new-build pipeline lengths of 42,580.4 km and 42,579.2 km, respectively by 2023.

Asia will have 111 new-build pipelines by 2023, of which 76 are planned and the rest are early-stage announced pipelines. Power of Siberia 1 (China Section) is the longest upcoming gas pipeline in the region with a length of 3,371.0 km. Africa is the third-highest contributor to the global new-build planned and announced pipeline length additions by 2023 with a length of 16,912.2 km. Trans Saharan Gas is the longest upcoming pipeline in the region with a length of 4,400.0 km.

The latest report Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines is a comprehensive report on major, trunk oil and gas pipelines industry in the world. The report provides key pipeline details for major active, planned, announced and suspended pipelines in the world. The details provided include pipeline/pipeline system name, operator name, start year, start point, end point, status, length, capacity and diameter for major, trunk crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas pipelines across the world by country and by region.

Scope

Updated information on all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas trunk/transmission pipelines with start years up to 2023

Provides key details such as operator name, start year, start point, end point, location, length, diameter and capacity for all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas pipelines up to 2023

Provides annual breakdown of new-build capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2019-2023.

Latest developments and contracts related to oil and gas pipelines, at regional level, wherever available.

Reasons to buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned and announced trunk/transmission pipelines globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the oil and gas pipelines industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data

Assess your competitor's pipeline network and its capacity

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. What Is This Report About?

1.2. Market Definition

2. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

2.1. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Snapshot

2.2. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Planned and Announced Oil and Gas Pipelines

2.3. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Regional Comparisons

3. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

3.1. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Snapshot

3.2. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Planned and Announced Pipeline Lengths

3.3. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Cross Country Pipelines

3.4. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Algeria

3.5. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Nigeria

3.6. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Egypt

3.7. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Libya

3.8. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, South Africa

3.9. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Tunisia

3.10. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Sudan

3.11. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Kenya

3.12. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Tanzania

3.13. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Mozambique

3.14. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Niger

3.15. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Cameroon

3.16. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, South Sudan

3.17. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Chad

3.18. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gabon

3.19. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Angola

3.20. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Morocco

3.21. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Congo Republic

3.22. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Cote d'Ivoire

3.23. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Zimbabwe

3.24. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Ethiopia

3.25. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Democratic Republic of the Congo

3.26. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Ghana

3.27. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Namibia

3.28. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Equatorial Guinea

3.29. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Senegal

3.30. Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts

4. Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

5. Caribbean Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

6. Central America Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

7. Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

8. Former Soviet Union Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

9. Middle East Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

10. North America Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

11. Oceania Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

12. South America Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8tqd9