Fourth-Largest North Carolina School District to Modernize Operations with Tyler Technologies’ K-12 Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that it has signed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WSFCS) in North Carolina for Tyler’s Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) and ExecuTime™ Time & Attendance solutions.

WSFCS serves approximately 55,000 students across 81 schools. Its selection team was looking for a vendor with deep K-12 experience and a dedicated team for software development, implementation, software upgrades, service, and support.

“Our district is a large and busy operation – with 81 schools and more than 7,000 staff members – and we needed a solution that would streamline our workflows and bring efficiency to our daily business tasks,” said Kevin Sherrill, chief technology officer, WSFCS. “We are confident in selecting Tyler to bring these needed efficiencies to our district, and we look forward to implementing its ERP solution.”

Tyler will provide WSFCS with

Automated financial and HR workflow across the district

Integrated timekeeping and payroll for 7,200 employees

Streamlined purchasing

Electronic document imaging

Built-in business continuity planning

24/7 remote access with built-in disaster recovery services

“We’re looking forward to providing the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools with a proven K-12 ERP solution that will improve information transparency while enabling their staff to make important data-driven decisions,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP Division. “Through a partnership with WSFCS, our solutions will help them reach their goals of modernizing school business operations and increase efficiencies across the district.”

WSFCS joins several other North Carolina schools who have selected Tyler’s Munis solution under the Department of Public Instruction’s School Business Systems Modernization Program this year, including New Hanover County Schools, Stanly County Schools, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, Swain County Schools, and Craven County Schools.

Munis is used by more than 550 school districts across the country. Today, one in four school districts nationwide uses a Tyler solution in their software ecosystem ensuring modern and efficient processing solutions for the enterprise, including student transportation and student information solutions.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.