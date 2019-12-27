FCPT Announces Acquisition of Seven Chili’s Restaurant Properties for $28.7 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of seven corporate-operated Chili’s restaurant properties for $28.7 million. The properties are located in Colorado (2), Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas (2), and are occupied under triple-net leases with approximately 14 years of term remaining and annual rent increases of 1.5%. The leases are guaranteed by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). The transaction was priced at a 6.3% going-in cash capitalization rate.

